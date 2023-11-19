What happened between Ailin Perez and Joselyn Edwards at the UFC P.I.? Eye witness accuses male coach of involvement with ill-intent

Per Ailin Perez's statements during her post-fight presser at UFC Vegas 82, a fellow bantamweight assaulted her at the UFC Performance Institute in the week leading up to her fight. However, as per reports, there is more than what meets the eye to the whole story.

Earlier today, Perez registered her second UFC win with a unanimous decision against Lucie Pudilova. However, fans noticed a black eye on Perez throughout the fight week. Now, details have emerged on how she got the injury.

During her post-fight press conference, Perez accused a fellow UFC fighter of assaulting her at the UFC PI with the ill intent of forcing her to pull out of her fight. Per the Argentinan, a fellow bantamweight attacked her for sharing her thoughts on one of her fights.

According to Perez, her coach Javier Oyarzabal was instrumental in mitigating the damage she sustained:

"I want to thank my coach, who was there at the time of the assault... The fight probably would have been off if it wasn’t for my coach, who saved me."

Catch Ailin Perez's comments below (6:27)

Although the 29-year-old refrained from naming who punched her, a report by MMA Mania has since confirmed Joselyn Edwards as the second party.

Furthermore, a statement given to the publication by long-time MMA manager Alex Davis has given a new perspective to the narrative.

According to Davis, who was at the PI when the unpleasantries unfolded, Perez's coach, initiated the brawl by suggesting that both athletes fight it out in the octagon.

He elaborated:

"When I approached the cage, I saw Ailin and her coach on top of Joselyn, so jumped in to break up the fight. When I went to help out and saw the male coach choking Joselyn with a rear-naked choke, and it was very deep — he was cranking on the choke. If the choke was held on for much longer, it would have been a terrible scene."

Ailin Perez's stark message to Joselyn Edwards

Despite the shiner under her eye, courtesy of her PI brawl with Joselyn Edwards, Ailin Perez was triumphant in her UFC Vegas 82 campaign.

During an interview with FULL SEND MMA, the surging women's bantamweight contender exclaimed her pride at getting the win despite the visible injury, saying:

"I just want to say that I was able to fight regardless of what you did, and showed that I have big ovaries and showed that I'm ready to fight whenever... Champions do not drop out of fights and I'm a legend."

Catch Ailin Perez's comments below (1:40):