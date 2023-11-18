UFC Vegas 82: Ailín Pérez attributes her black eye to an alleged assault at UFC PI, with reports implicating Joselyne Edwards as culprit

UFC Vegas 82 has been marred by a controversy surrounding an alleged Ailín Pérez assault, seemingly perpetrated by Joselyne Edwards. Earlier this evening, Ailín Pérez entered the octagon with a black eye, which she has attributed to an assault that took place at the UFC Performance Institute.

However, for some reason, Ailín Pérez has no recollection of who the culprit might be. Fortunately, a suspect was highlighted by combat sports journalist Alex Behunin, who reported that Joselyne Edwards, another women's bantamweight, was behind the alleged assault.

The exact reason behind the incident remains a mystery, and it has largely overshadowed Ailín Pérez's success at UFC Vegas 82, where she defeated Czech standout Lucie Pudilová, who previously fought Joselyne Edwards in a losing effort. Unfortunately, out-of-cage scuffles are no longer an uncommon occurrence.

Not long ago, middleweight titans Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa almost came to blows at the UFC Performance Institute ahead of the unbeaten Chechen's canceled matchup with Nate Diaz at UFC 279. While the pair were kept separate and violence never occurred, cooler heads don't always prevail.

Jorge Masvidal is infamous for two out-of-cage assaults on fellow UFC welterweights. He first sparked a brief melee with future 170-pound champion Leon Edwards, which led to him coining his 'three-piece and a soda' line. The incident took place backstage at UFC Fight Night 147 in London, England.

Perhaps his most prominent assault case, however, was his recent attack on heated rival Colby Covington, with whom 'Gamebred' locked horns at UFC 272, losing via unanimous decision. Ahead of the fight, both men engaged in deeply personal trash talk, with Covington frequently mentioning Masvidal's family.

This prompted Masvidal to locate Covington outside of a Miami-based steakhouse, where he sucker-punched him, chipping a tooth before fleeing the scene. It led to a serious legal battle, which ended with Masvidal pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge as part of a plea deal.