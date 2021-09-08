"Ain't going to seven rounds this time" - Tyson Fury makes bold prediction ahead of his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder share perhaps the most iconic rivalry in recent boxing history. They are set to clash for a third time on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena. The expectation is that the trilogy will bring a conclusive end to their long-running feud.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, 'The Gypsy King' recently made a bold prediction for the fight in an interview with BT Sport.

Fury said he is expecting to stop Wilder before round seven. He envisions recreating the brutal decimation that he carried out in his last meeting with 'The Bronze Bomber' in 2020.

"[Deontay Wilder] is no threat to me. They've always got a puncher's chance but so does every heavyweight out there. Listen, when I say I'm going to annihilate him, what did I say last time? I'm going to drop him, I'm going to knock him out, I'm going to smash him, and I did. This time I'm going to absolutely obliterate him. Ain't going to seven rounds this time. I'm going to get him out of there nice and quick."

Deontay Wilder expects a "violent" knockout win over Tyson Fury

While Deontay Wilder managed to obtain a draw in the first match, Tyson Fury obliterated the hard-hitting boxer in their rematch.

Wilder evidently wasn't well-equipped to overcome Fury's superior size and boxing skillset. He threw heavy haymakers at the Englishman, but to no avail. He was knocked down multiple times in the early rounds before his corner threw in the towel to save him midway through the seventh.

Following the catastrophic loss, Deontay Wilder claimed he was worn out by the heavy costume he walked out in. The former WBC heavyweight champion also accused Fury of cheating and promptly began campaigning for a trilogy.

Judging by his recent social media posts, it appears the 35-year-old is zoned in to rectify things on October 9. Wilder claims to be in a "violent" mindset and has built a special training facility to help him avenge his defeat against Tyson Fury.

"‘My mind is very violent," said Deontay Wilder in an interview with Premier Boxing. "We built a whole facility to commit a legal homicide and that’s just what it is. My mind is very violent at this moment in time."

