"My mind is very violent right now and I'm trying to end his career" - Deontay Wilder wants to close the Tyson Fury chapter forever in trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder will face Tyson Fury for a third time on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With Fury's WBC world championship at stake, Wilder doesn't plan to hold anything back in the trilogy fight.

'The Bronze Bomber' recently revealed that he plans to end Tyson Fury's career in the third fight, which will also be his last against 'The Gypsy King.' Asked about a potential fourth fight with Fury, Wilder told 78SPORTSTV:

"This [trilogy] closes the chapter of me and Fury. My mind is very violent right now and I'm trying to end his career - and other things as well, I'mma let you fill in the blank."

While Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a split-draw in their first outing, the Brit scored a dominant seventh-round TKO victory over Wilder their second time out. Their fight contract included a clause that allowed the loser to initiate a third battle between the two, taking the short end of a 60-40 purse split.

While Deontay Wilder immediately exercised the option, injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic led to an inevitable delay. By the time things got better, Fury had already moved on to a planned fight with Anthony Joshua to unify all four recognized world championships. But Deontay Wilder took the battle to court, where an arbitrator ruled in his favor, setting up the highly anticipated rubber matchup.

Tyson Fury plans to finish Deontay Wilder quickly

Tyson Fury handed Deontay Wilder the first professional loss of his career in their second outing. While Fury believes it's almost impossible to put on a more dominant display, he plans to dispatch Wilder even quicker in the trilogy fight. Attending a press conference in the lead up to the bout, Tyson Fury said:

"Not really. I don't think you can get much more of a one-sided affair than the last fight, you know. Hopefully, I'm going to take him out early this time. Seven rounds, he lasted last time, which is a lot of time to get beat up on or whatever. So, this time I'm hoping to take him out early. One, two, three rounds, max."

