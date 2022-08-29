"Ain't nobody tryna get their skull cracked by a hook kick for $35" - Fans answer after Derek Brunson asks why celebrities choose boxing over MMA 

Derek Brunson has noted that a lot of celebrities have been fighting in boxing matches in recent times. The influx of celebrities into pugilism has had a big impact on the world of combat sports in general, with the Paul brothers leading the show.

Brunson, however, questioned the lack of celebrities willing to compete in MMA, which according to him are the 'real' fights. The UFC middleweight posted on Twitter:

"A lot of celebrities trying their luck in boxing. I haven’t seen a single one get into a real fight aka MMA"

Fans replied to Brunson's question, mostly noting the obvious difference in risk-levels in both sports. Many believe that boxing offers a much more lucrative payday with little chance of fatal damage. @x3mantics wrote:

"They follow the money bro. Ain't nobody tryna get their skull cracked by a hook kick for $35."

GaryF @Europe_MMA @DerekBrunson Theres been a few YouTube boxing events and FAME MMA is really big in Poland and always features local celebrities. MMA is just a terrible sport for sellIng PPVs compared to boxing, outside of UFC. UFC may sign some but theyd all only make 100k or something. Not worth it.

Danny @Danny93176414 @DerekBrunson @luisjgomez And those celebrities still will get paid triple boxing than what u get in MMA. And you a champ!! It's sad how MMA treat their fighters like dirt n pay them peanuts

#1 It's not fun.

#2 Not enough money in it, MMA doesn't pay.

#3 They don't want to walk in a cage barefoot, and in shorts.

Teamwork Cell 4 @TeamworkCell4 @DerekBrunson Reasons for Derek:
#1 It's not fun.
#2 Not enough money in it, MMA doesn't pay.
#3 They don't want to walk in a cage barefoot, and in shorts.
#4 Don't want their arm or knee broken (they are celebrities, they have another job to do).

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman
#CT55 Kyle Pavao completely snaps the arm of Wayne Downer with a NASTY keylock at Cage Titans 55. Holy helllll
@DerekBrunson because this just happened to a guy in his debut amateur fight lol

Others believe that two partially trained celebrities struggling in an MMA bout would make for a poor showing as the sport takes longer to learn when compared to boxing.

"Buddy, Im tired…" @KarlitoRichII @DerekBrunson It's probably best this way. Word is that Boxing brings more money to fighters and Even some pro mma at lower levels of skill & athleticism can look sloppy & terrible to casual viewers. Watching 2 celeb amateurs flop around struggling to breath for 15 minutes sounds brutal

TBE @peace_brah @DerekBrunson Mma is harder to learn. You can become a decent boxer adter a few years of training whereas for mma it usually takes a decade of mma to get any good.

Some fans, however, reminded Brunson of WWE stars like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk who made the transition to MMA at one point in their careers.

One fan in particular believes that Brunson's latest tweet could lead to a call out from one of the Paul brothers.

SlimPickins @CryptoCowboy88 @DerekBrunson Watch out, might have one of those Paul folks calling you out soon 🤣

When Derek Brunson called out Jake Paul for a fight in the UFC

Derek Brunson scored a third-round submission win over Darren Till in September 2021, topping off a dominant five-fight winning streak. Brunson, who was eyeing a title shot at that point, called out Jake Paul for a tune-up fight.

Paul also showed interest in the outing, urging UFC President Dana White to allow Brunson a crossover fight. The UFC middleweight then tried to lure Paul into a MMA bout.

Derek Brunson claimed that White would "loan" him out for a boxing match if Paul fought him in the UFC first. The middleweight staple wrote:

“Blonde Brunson doesn’t lose. I adapt to any environment. I outsmart & outwit, then brutalize fighters. @jakepaul come to the @ufc for one fight, we can make whatever rules you want in a contract, then I’m sure @danawhite will loan me for a boxing match! @aliabdelaziz000”

Responding to Brunson, Paul took a dig at the UFC's treatment of its fighters. 'The Problem Child' trolled Brunson for seemingly having accepted that he is "owned" by Dana White.

Edited by Allan Mathew