Jake Paul shows interest in fighting Derek Brunson after Dana White asked him to challenge someone his own size

It appears as though Jake Paul wouldn't mind fighting the No.4-ranked UFC middleweight Derek Brunson.

Brunson recently secured a dominant win over Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36. Following that, he made it clear that he is open to challenging Paul in a "tune-up" fight before his likely title shot.

Paul has now responded to Brunson's callout. But it was largely with the motive of throwing shade at Dana White. Yesterday, the UFC president suggested that Paul should fight someone his own size instead of taking on welterweights like Jorge Masvidal.

The 24-year-old YouTuber asked White if he would allow Brunson to "make some real money" since he is a natural middleweight.

"Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana?" Jake Paul wrote in his tweet.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana? Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana? https://t.co/HtxyWYC99m

During his interview with the Daily Telegraph, White suggested Paul should fight Anderson Silva, which according to him is a "viable fight." The 52-year-old added that Paul likes to fight "older guys," meaning 'The Spider' would be a logical opponent for him.

Paul has fought in four professional boxing matches. In his debut, he took on YouTuber AnEsonGib. He then went on to fight former NBA ace Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul thinks Jorge Masvidal would be his ideal opponent

Considering his recent back-and-forth with Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul believes it would make sense for him to fight the UFC superstar.

Although cordial with each other initially, Paul and Masvidal's relationship took a turn for the worse after 'Gamebred' predicted his teammate Tyron Woodley would emerge victorious in his boxing showdown against the 24-year-old YouTuber.

Paul knows Masvidal is intrigued by the idea of fighting him since it will guarantee him a big payday. However, the YouTuber isn't sure if Dana White would let that happen. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul said:

"Just from a personal standpoint, I would love (my next opponent) to be Masvidal. Just because of the s**t talk, just because of his name, just because he is still in his prime era and there's a lot of personal beef there. I just took out his boy Tyron (Woodley). But hopefully, Dana would let him out of his contract. But we're not sure if that can happen," said Jake Paul.

Also Read

Catch Jake Paul talking about Masvidal on The MMA Hour in the video below (from 2:45:25):

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard