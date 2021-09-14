"That would be the toughest challenge" - Jake Paul says Jorge Masvidal tops the list of his potential boxing opponents

Jake Paul believes his ideal next opponent would be Jorge Masvidal. 'The Problem Child' said the UFC welterweight would be the toughest opponent of his career to date. He added that a fight against 'Gamebred' would make sense because of their recent verbal exchanges.

Paul is coming off a win over Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional boxing match. He won the fight via a split decision.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul was asked which fighter he would love to take on next. He responded:

"Just from a personal standpoint, I would love for it to be (Jorge) Masvidal. Just because of the s**t talk, just because of his name, just because he is still in his prime era, and there's a lot of personal beef there. I just took out his boy Tyron (Woodley). But hopefully, Dana would let him out of his contract. But we're not sure if that can happen. But for me, personally, I think that would be the toughest challenge. The toughest guy and the biggest name, the most relevant currently. I think it will happen at some point regardless, but (Masvidal) is at the top of my list for sure," said Jake Paul.

Paul, however, acknowledged that a potential fight with Masvidal could only come to fruition if Dana White grants it in the first place. Calling the UFC president "greedy," Paul said White would probably block the bout. The YouTuber suggested that UFC fighters being defeated in boxing matches makes White's promotion look bad.

Watch Paul's comments on Masvidal in the video below (from 2:45:25):

Jorge Masvidal thinks Dana White would allow him to fight Jake Paul

While Jake Paul is skeptical of Dana White's approval of a fight against Jorge Masvidal, 'Gamebred' is confident that the UFC president would indeed let him challenge the YouTube superstar.

Masvidal is aware of the animosity that Paul and White share. He believes his boss would allow him to fight the 4-0 boxer because a win for Masvidal would close the Jake Paul chapter in his life.

Paul has been relentlessly calling out White, accusing him of paying his fighters unfairly. White, on the other hand, hasn't shied away from criticizing 'The Problem Child' either.

