Jorge Masvidal suggests Dana White may allow him to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has suggested that UFC president Dana White could potentially let him face Jake Paul in a boxing match.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, 'Gamebred' spoke about fighting Jake and his older brother Logan Paul.

Jorge Masvidal is currently under contract with the UFC. Generally, the UFC doesn’t permit its fighters to compete in combat sports contests for other organizations.

Nevertheless, Jorge Masvidal indicated that Dana White’s dislike for the Paul brothers could lead to Masvidal fighting the Pauls. Masvidal said:

"UFC would have to sign off, but nothing is impossible. Dana doesn't like those guys, and Dana knows I'll go in there and put a hurting on those kids. So, maybe he does send in the f**king assassin."

The ESPN interviewer then alluded to Masvidal's recent prediction that his longtime friend and former training partner Tyron Woodley would defeat 'The Problem Child.' The interviewer noted that Jake was offended by Masvidal's prediction.

Jake Paul has taken multiple verbal jabs at Jorge Masvidal ever since, including mocking Masvidal for being knocked out in his most recent fight.

WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 💥



Kamaru Usman makes a statement by finishing Jorge Masvidal in the second round! 🇳🇬 🏆#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/Dk69ac9WXI — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021

On that note, Masvidal has now shed light upon his feud with Jake. ‘Gamebred’ stated:

“Salty man. He (Jake Paul) is a big fan of mine, big groupie; always DM’ing me, used to DM me. And then (Paul) got salty when I said, ‘F**k. This is what I think’. Woodley’s my boy. I’ve known Woodley 13, 14 years; almost my whole career. Who the f**k is this Paul kid, bro? He thinks we were friends because I gave him some advice in the Ben Askren fight. Get the f**k out of here, bro. I'll slap you and whoever the f**k you want, bro. I'm a fighter. Of course, you're gonna get offended.”

Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul are at different stages of their careers

Jorge Masvidal is an MMA veteran and holds the symbolic 'BMF' belt. 'Gamebred' has claimed that he'll probably retire within the next few years. He also stated that he would like to win a UFC title before bidding adieu to the sport.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is a YouTuber-turned-professional boxer. 'The Problem Child' is coming off a split decision win over Tyron Woodley and has a wide variety of opponents to choose from for his next fight.

