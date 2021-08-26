"He's losing a couple of brain cells" - Jake Paul goes off on Jorge Masvidal, claims he wants to fight him; 'Gamebred' responds

Not one to take criticism lying down, Jake Paul has hit back at one of his detractors, paving the way for a potential fight. It just so happens to be Jorge Masvidal; and the UFC welterweight was quick to clap back.

In what can only be described as an unsettling turn of events, Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal seem to be at odds after having trained together ahead of Paul's fight against Ben Askren. 'Gamebred' popularly knocked Askren out with a flying knee at UFC 239 within five seconds, and then helped 'The Problem Child' prepare for 'Funky'.

However, the welterweight caught the ire of Jake Paul for siding with his former UFC contemporary, Tyron Woodley. Jake Paul jibed at Masvidal's intellect and recalled his KO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

“I wasn’t surprised by Masvidal. He has the same manager as Woodley and the guy’s kind of an airhead. Let’s be honest, Masvidal’s not smart. Does anyone listen to a Masvidal interview and go, ‘Wow, that guy’s intellectual and he’s a smart guy and the way he talks, he’s very well spoken.’ I don’t think anyone says that. He’s a street fighter, gangster, who got knocked the f*ck out in his last fight, so maybe he’s losing a couple of brain cells” exclaimed Jake Paul.

When asked what he thought about a potential clash against 'Gamebred', Paul said:

"I would love to fight Masvidal. I think it could very, very much so happen."

.@JakePaul had a *few* things to say about @GamebredFighter 👀



"Jorge Masvidal is not smart. … He got knocked the f*ck out in his last fight."



Watch full #PaulWoodley scrum: https://t.co/TVlsdrqnmp pic.twitter.com/kWhUUU267O — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 26, 2021

Jorge Masvidal hits right back at Jake Paul

In the wake of Paul's comments, Jorge Masvidal took to social media in a bid to respond to him. Masvidal claimed that 'The Problem Child' had been frequently contacting him to spend time together and train together. However, he declared that they had seen the last of that practice.

"I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train. Don’t worry about me you got a handful of problems coming your way #supernecessary" wrote Masvidal.

I guess this means you’ll stop hitting me up now on social media to hang out and train. Don’t worry about me you got a handful of problems coming your way #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 26, 2021

Following Jorge Masvidal's tweet, Jake Paul took to Instagram in a bid to post a series of pictures, undermining 'Gamebred' and his abilities. A split between the two former friends is the perfect precursor to a bad blood feud between the two. What's more, it could very well lead to a fight.

Should a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul take place, it is most certainly going to be a fan favorite.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Avinash Tewari