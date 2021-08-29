"It actually makes sense, I'm 52 years old" - Dana White hilariously responds to Jake Paul's claims of KOing him, says Paul only fights '50-year-olds'

UFC president Dana White wasn't surprised by YouTube star Jake Paul calling him out recently. White has jibed at 'The Problem Child' by saying that he only picks fights with 50-year-olds, pointing out the recently turned professional boxer's tendency to challenge fighters well past their prime.

At a post-fight press conference following Saturday UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze, Dana White fired shots at Jake Paul for claiming he'd knock him out if they ever met each other. He also said that Paul's call-out doesn't bother him in the slightest because he is an experienced campaigner in the fight business.

"It actually makes sense. I am 52 years old. I'm in the age bracket of guys he fights so yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me," said White.

"Get in line. There are plenty of people who want to assault me. It doesn't bother me. We’re not in the nice guy business, I say mean things about people too." said Dana White.

White says that he's 52 years old and in the age bracket of guys that Jake Paul fights, so it makes sense that Paul says he's going to come after him. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 29, 2021

Dana asked about Jake Paul saying he will KO him if h sees him: "Get in line. There are plenty of people who want to assault me. It doesn't bother me. We’re not in the nice guy business, I say mean things about people too." — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 29, 2021

Dana White has a point in stating that Jake Paul is looking to fight former UFC legends who are in the twilight stages of their careers. In his last contest, Paul fought the retired Ben Askren and knocked him out inside one round.

His upcoming fight is against Tyron Woodley, a 36-year-old fighter who was dominated and beaten in his last four contests and has also been released by the UFC.

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul saying he'll KO him if they cross paths in Las Vegas:



"It actually makes sense."



Full video: https://t.co/SKsUjYOQS4 pic.twitter.com/5gDjcE5Fxo — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 29, 2021

Why does Jake Paul want to knock out Dana White?

Jake Paul recently claimed he'd knock out the UFC president if they ever came across each other. 'The Problem Child' isn't pleased with the disrespect White has shown him in the past and wants to punish him for the same.

During the open workouts for his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul stated the following about White:

“He’s trying to discredit what I’m doing. One moment he loves Tyron Woodley and he’s a five-time UFC champion and Dana White’s saying, ‘He’s one of the greatest welterweights ever.’ And then, boom, 12 months later he sucks, Jake Paul’s fighting him, blah blah blah. He’s just trying to discredit anything that I do. Which, of course, that’s what I would do if I was in his position, he’s a smart guy. I think it ends with me running into him at a club in Vegas and me knocking him the f**k out.”

