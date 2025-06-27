"Ain’t no party like a Jiří party" - Fans react as Jiří Procházka parties after his university graduation 

Former UFC champion Jiří Procházka recently took to social media to announce that he had completed his graduation, sharing footage of himself partying and celebrating the achievement.

Ad

Procházka secured a stoppage victory against Jamahal Hill earlier this year and then took some time off to focus on his graduation. He is undoubtedly one of the most creative strikers on the roster and will be looking to make his way back into the title mix soon.

The 32-year-old does not have a fight booked yet; however, he has expressed strong interest in challenging the newly crowned champion Magomed Ankalaev for the title. The two have engaged in a frequent back-and-forth on social media over the past few months.

Ad

Trending

Procházka recently shared video footage of enjoying his time at his graduation party along with his batchmates.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post sparked several fan reactions. One user humorously referenced the infamous parties hosted by Sean Combs, popularly known as 'Diddy', and wrote:

"Ain't no party like a Jiří party."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"Bro, he is the funniest person on Earth."

"Dude's ready to fight again."

"He will proceed to lock himself in a pitch-black room for the next 3 days. Let’s go Jiří."

"Bro has three friends."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Jiří Procházka claims he can beat a gorilla in a fight

Jiří Procházka was recently interviewed by Full Violence during a car ride in the Czech Republic, where he made a bold claim that he could defeat a gorilla in a fight.

Ad

Procházka explained that his strategy would involve targeting the gorilla’s eyes and testicles, using his intelligence to find a way to emerge victorious.

"I will win. I will find a way. [My brain] is the strongest weapon. Just attack the eyes, then testicles."

Check out Jiří Procházka's comments below (20:53):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.