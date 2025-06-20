  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jiri Prochazka shares honest explanation of how he'd beat a Gorilla in potential fight: "Don't be stupid"

Jiri Prochazka shares honest explanation of how he'd beat a Gorilla in potential fight: "Don't be stupid"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Jun 20, 2025 03:05 GMT
Jiri Prochazka shares honest take on how he would fare in a fight against a gorilla. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Jiri Prochazka shares honest take on how he would fare in a fight against a gorilla. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Jiri Prochazka recently answered the evergreen human being vs. gorilla fight debate with stone-cold logic.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion claimed that the only way to win would be through pure strategy and anatomical vulnerability. His targets would be the eyes and the groin.

Speaking in a recent interview with Full Violence, Prochazka said:

"I will win [in a fight against a gorilla]. I will find a way. You know, we are the... this is the strongest weapon [points to his brain], so yeah, it’s true... [I will] just attack the eyes, then some testicles. So use the most useful weapons, man. Don’t be stupid."
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Everybody is taking that like a game. When you will stay before that in that situation, there’s no game, man. There is no game. You will survive or not... I think most people will not attack, because when you attack, the gorilla will attack back. Much bigger power. So yes, you have to be smart in that situation."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (20:50):

youtube-cover

After two losses to Alex Pereira and a win against Aleksandar Rakic sandwiched between them, Prochazka returned at UFC 311 to stop Jamahal Hill in the third round. The Czech fighter holds a 3-2 record in the last five octagon outings and a professional MMA record of 31-5 (1 draw).

Jiri Prochazka says Magomed Ankalaev is hurting his reputation

Jiri Prochazka isn’t impressed with how Magomed Ankalaev has handled himself since winning the UFC light heavyweight title. After Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira at UFC 313, he’s been vocal online, calling out both Pereira and Prochazka for allegedly ducking a fight.

Prochazka, however, chose to focus on completing his university degree rather than rush back into the cage. He believes Ankalaev’s constant jabs and social media antics are turning fans away. According to Prochazka, a champion should carry himself with more dignity and not rely on trash talk to stay relevant.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with Full Violence, Prochazka said:

"I'm after the [Ankalaev] fight, it's a little bit of time. So right now, I'm focused for this target. My life is just about targets. What is most important right now, the priority?. Right now, that's school... He's a big-mouth guy. I really don't care [[if it's him or his manager], because he did enough to stop people from taking him seriously. This is not how the champ has to speak. He will put himself down just by this nonsense talking."
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications