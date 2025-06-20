Jiri Prochazka shares honest explanation of how he'd beat a Gorilla in potential fight: "Don't be stupid"

Jiri Prochazka recently answered the evergreen human being vs. gorilla fight debate with stone-cold logic.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion claimed that the only way to win would be through pure strategy and anatomical vulnerability. His targets would be the eyes and the groin.

Speaking in a recent interview with Full Violence, Prochazka said:

"I will win [in a fight against a gorilla]. I will find a way. You know, we are the... this is the strongest weapon [points to his brain], so yeah, it’s true... [I will] just attack the eyes, then some testicles. So use the most useful weapons, man. Don’t be stupid."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Everybody is taking that like a game. When you will stay before that in that situation, there’s no game, man. There is no game. You will survive or not... I think most people will not attack, because when you attack, the gorilla will attack back. Much bigger power. So yes, you have to be smart in that situation."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (20:50):

After two losses to Alex Pereira and a win against Aleksandar Rakic sandwiched between them, Prochazka returned at UFC 311 to stop Jamahal Hill in the third round. The Czech fighter holds a 3-2 record in the last five octagon outings and a professional MMA record of 31-5 (1 draw).

Jiri Prochazka says Magomed Ankalaev is hurting his reputation

Jiri Prochazka isn’t impressed with how Magomed Ankalaev has handled himself since winning the UFC light heavyweight title. After Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira at UFC 313, he’s been vocal online, calling out both Pereira and Prochazka for allegedly ducking a fight.

Prochazka, however, chose to focus on completing his university degree rather than rush back into the cage. He believes Ankalaev’s constant jabs and social media antics are turning fans away. According to Prochazka, a champion should carry himself with more dignity and not rely on trash talk to stay relevant.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with Full Violence, Prochazka said:

"I'm after the [Ankalaev] fight, it's a little bit of time. So right now, I'm focused for this target. My life is just about targets. What is most important right now, the priority?. Right now, that's school... He's a big-mouth guy. I really don't care [[if it's him or his manager], because he did enough to stop people from taking him seriously. This is not how the champ has to speak. He will put himself down just by this nonsense talking."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.