Bellator champ AJ McKee's father explains why he appeared in Jake Paul's Dana White diss track 

In a recent interview, AJ McKee's father, Antonio, commented on how and why his shocking appearance in Jake Paul's music video targeted towards Dana White came to fruition.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been embroiled in a war of words with the UFC president over the 52-year-old's treatment of fighters and his refusal to let him fight fighters on his roster.

While speaking with Cageside Press, Antonio McKee explained why he was featured in the controversial music video, saying:

"Well, you know. When your son is famous that makes you famous. Jake Paul hit me up to be in the video and knowing our issue with Dana and the whole pay structure of the UFC, I thought it would be a great opportunity... What better person could he have had than me? So, that's why that happened."

Both AJ McKee and his father are huge fans of Jake Paul and everything he does to promote fighter pay in both boxing and mixed martial arts. Further into the interview, Antonio sang the former Disney star's praises.

"Jake Paul's a good dude, he's a smart man, he's a good marketing guy. Everything he's doing makes sense to me because I understand the bigger picture of the sport... I think we need more fighters like that at the highest levels to make the change in the sport... I look forward to working with him in the future if possible."

Check out Antonio McKee's thoughts on Jake Paul and more in the 7-minute long video below.

What's next for AJ McKee?

Following his unbelievably dominant submission win over Patricio Pitbull to secure the featherweight title at Bellator 263 last year, AJ McKee is ready for his next assignment.

After coming out unscathed in his last outing, the undefeated prospect is tasked with defending his new belt in an instant-rematch against the Brazilian veteran. The two 145ers are locked in to headline Bellator 277 on April 15.

McKee is open to testing free agency once his current contract expires and is keen on a fight with UFC's Brian Ortega—a friendly rivalry that stemmed from the BJJ black belt submitting the 26-year-old in training.

Dana White has openly admitted an interest in the all-rounder and hopes to be able to snap him up once his deal eventually comes to an end.

