"Aka the Leonard Ellerbe experience" - Fans react to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson offering boxing's first $2million VIP ticket package

Boxing fans have been left gobsmacked after it was revealed that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is offering a record breaking $2million VIP ticket package available for purchase. Paul and Tyson are set to step into the ring in a professional bout on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight will also be streamed exclusively on Netflix, marking the streaming platform's first ever time hosting a combat sports event live.

First reported by talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson, the $2million ticket package also includes a host of extras alongside ringside seats for the fight. These includes the likes of being on stage for the weigh-ins, your own private security, an open bar and luxury travel. He tweeted:

"💸Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson on July 20th will offer boxing's first ever $2million VIP ticket package."

Fans have understandably had their say on the news, with many commenting on the staggering price of the experience. One fan even claimed the deal represents something Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, would offer. They wrote:

"Aka the Leonard Ellerbe experience 2 million 🤣🤣🤣"

Another fan said:

"Wow, what a waste of $2million!"

One fan even claimed the package would only be worth its price if it was for a Canelo Alvarez fight:

"If this was for Crawford vs Canelo I’d understand but for this…Hell no.."

X user @DKD241 added:

"Lmao this is worth maybe $10k max"

Jake Paul makes a grim prediction ahead of bout against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul recently made a dire prediction while discussing his upcoming boxing bout against Mike Tyson.

'The Problem Child' was in Miami for the Formula One Grand Prix last Sunday and spoke to USA TODAY Sports to discuss the fight. The former Disney channel star, who will face Tyson in just his 11th pro fight, then admitted that he's stepping into the ring ready to kill or be killed. He said:

''It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die.''

Jake Paul continued:

''He’s a legend. I love the guy. But at the end of the day, it’s war and you just have to go to war and put it all on the line. I still have the utmost respect for him, and I think he’ll say the same about me and what I’ve done for the sport."

