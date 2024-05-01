Akbar Abdullaev keen to test his KO power in kickboxing or Muay Thai: "I have no preference"

Undefeated featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev is arguably one of the hardest-hitting athletes on the ONE Championship roster, and he has proven this during his back-to-back victories under the promotion.

Abdullaev scored TKO finishes of Oh Ho Taek (in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8) and Aaron Canarte (in July 2023 at ONE Fight Night 12) under 45 seconds to keep his immaculate record and 100% finish rate intact.

Because of these incredible performances, he has sent shockwaves throughout the world's largest martial arts organization, and he now looks to test his one-shot knockout power among the top fighters.

In his recent interview with ONE Championship, the Kyrgyzstani was asked if he is open to competing in mixed-rules super fights against Tang Kai and Superbon, who are also willing to participate in such fights.

The Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative responded with:

"Yes, I would like to face a Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. I have no preference between either sport."

Before he signed with the world's largest martial arts organization, 'Bakal' had already accumulated an incredible professional record of 8-0 with a 100% finish rate. Seven of these victories were first-round finishes.

Akbar Abdullaev will welcome Halil Amir to the featherweight MMA division on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22

Before he pursues his dream fights in ONE Championship, Abdullaev looks to extend his win streak to four as he is scheduled to face fellow undefeated fighter Halil Amir on May 3 for the co-main event fight of the ONE Fight Night 22 card inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 26-year-old knockout artist will be welcoming 'No Mercy' in the featherweight division, who moves down in weight after previously competing in the lightweight division.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on May 3.