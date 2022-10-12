“I’m the better fighter” - Alaverdi Ramazanov believes he will never lose to Capitan Petchyindee again

Alaverdi Ramazanov was knocked out in a previous fight against Capitan Petchyindee. In his most recent bout, he was able to avenge the loss at ONE 161 via split decision. The Russian fighter believes the two can fight several more times and it won't matter, as he will always walk away victorious.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Babyface Killer' said:

“I was not surprised with the victory. I had played that fight repeatedly in my head a hundred times before we met in the circle last week, and I had come out the winner a hundred times. If I had to fight him a hundred more times in the circle, I would have won because I’m stronger. I’m the better fighter.”

The Russian has recently put together some impressive wins. Apart from beating Capitan Petchyindee, he also has a victory over Lumpinee Stadium champion Pongsiri PK.Saenchai. Ramazanov may be on a collision course against world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Alaverdi Ramazanov got his life purpose from Muay Thai gym

The 27-year-old Alaverdi Ramazanov was a promising young athlete but did not find his true calling in life until he discovered Muay Thai. In an interview with ONE Championship, Ramazanov outlined how important it was for him to be in that gym. The Russian also highlighted the role his coach played in his development:

“My friend brought me to one class and I got hooked immediately – I was at the gym every day. The guys were so respectful of each other, so supportive – it was brilliant... He was great as a coach, but he was much more than that for us – he was our second father. He instilled discipline in us, always saying we must be champions inside and outside the ring. Skills and qualities acquired in training helped me in many tough life situations. Sport helped me grow, be proactive, and remain positive.”

Alaverdi Ramazanov is proud to be competing in combat sports and being a ONE Championship athlete. He may be fighting for ONE gold in early 2023 against the legendary Nong-O. The Russian added that he wants to fight legends:

“In the future, I want my name to be well known all over the world, I want to be one of the world’s top five fighters. I want to be remembered as a guy who faced many legends in the ring and won.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship defend his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title against first? 🤔 #ONEChampionship Who do you want to see Alaverdi Ramazanovdefend his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title against first? 🤔 #WeAreONE Who do you want to see Alaverdi Ramazanov 🇷🇺 defend his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title against first? 🤔 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/cDChI1iu31

