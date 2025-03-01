  • home icon
Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 01, 2025 15:53 GMT
alberto
Alberto Puello (left) vs. Sandor Martin (right) takes place on a PBC event [Image Courtesy: @premierboxing via X/Twitter]

The Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super lightweight championship fight. The matchup promises to be a thrilling one, with Puello and Martin in similar positions.

Puello enters the bout with a sportless 23-0 record, though not much a knockout percentage. More importantly, he is the defending WBC super lightweight champion at just 30 years old. Martin, by contrast, is 31 years old, just a year older than his opponent, but more experienced.

The Spaniard is 42-3, but has never held world championship gold. Instead, he has held several regional titles throughout his career. Despite his apparent edge in experience, he is severely lacking in punching power, and isn't expected to emerge victorious this evening.

also-read-trending Trending

The oddsmakers on DraftKings Sportsbook have Puello as a -130 favorite, while the Spaniard is a +105 underdog. While boxing is a sport of legendary upsets, Martin does not possess the kind of power to change the trajectory of the bout if it isn't going his way.

The card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). However, the bout between Puello and Martin is expected to start at around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super lightweight title fight.

Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
