"What a f***ing pu**y move" - Aleksandar Rakic claims he was sucker-punched by Jimi Manuwa at UFC London

The animosity between Aleksandar Rakic and Jimi Manuwa has once again resurfaced.

Rakic and Manuwa met at UFC Fight Night 153 back in 2019. The Englishman suffered a devastating loss to 'Rocket' after getting knocked out with a brutal head kick.

Taking to his official Twitter handle this past weekend, Rakic stated that he got into an altercation with 'Poster Boy' during the UFC London event on Saturday. The Austrian claimed that Manuwa took advantage of his lack of security and attacked him in the aftermath of the event.

In the video, Rakic said:

"Jimi Manuwa, you piece of s**t... What a pu**y move you did last night on me... After the event at UFC London... the security is escorting me to the transfer, to the hotel, back to the hotel. And Mr Still Sleep was sitting [in] my row, at the end of the row, so I needed to pass him by, and I passed by and he talked to me something, and I didn't really pay attention first, and the second I have nothing to do with that guy. You know, for me, this is over."

Rakic continued:

"So, I start to turn away and he sucker-punched me and even in that close range, he couldn't catch my head. I think he hit me with the forearm on my neck...You knew that I would be alone in London by myself. You knew I had surgery nine weeks ago...You are such a bad loser."

Jimi Manuwa was quick to respond to Aleksandar Rakic's tweet and justified his actions, writing:

"The fight is the fight and we all win and lose which is part of it. When u try to talk s**t months after the fight on twitter like every one of the keyboard warriors I promised you I will slap you when I see you. I saw you last night, how dare u think I wouldn’t @rakic_ufc"

Aleksandar Rakic's UFC career so far

Aleksandar Rakic joined the UFC back in 2017 in the light heavyweight division and went on an impressive four-fight winning streak before losing to Volkan Oezdemir in 2019.

The Austrian is regarded as one of the top fighters in the division, with notable wins against the likes of Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. His current professional record sits at 14 wins and 3 losses.

Rakic's most recent fight was a TKO loss to former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC Vegas 54. 'Rocket' suffered an ACL tear in his right knee during the May fight, which will keep him out of action for some time.

