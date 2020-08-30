With a win over Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Vegas 8, Aleksandar Rakic has now established his place as a true contender for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Following his win, the Austrian fighter even claimed that he will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes, and added that a title shot is what's next for Aleksandar Rakic.

While speaking to the media in the post-fight press conference, Aleksandar Rakic was asked to weigh in on the current state of the light heavyweight division after Jon Jones vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship recently.

Aleksandar Rakic thinks Dominick Reyes would be his toughest challenge out of the top LHWs #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/YdgNLbVvVm — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 30, 2020

Aleksandar Rakic reveals Dominick Reyes as the toughest challenge in light heavyweight

According to the Aleksandar Rakic, the hard-hitting 205-division fighter feels that a fight against title challenger Dominick Reyes will be h toughest test but also mentioned the likes of Glover Teixeira, Thiago Santos, and the other title contender in Jan Blachowicz, as formidable challengers in the division. (H/T: BJ Penn)

"I think (Reyes) is going to be my toughest challenge, but Thiago, Glover, and Jan are very, very strong athletes, you know, and they’re here in the top for a reason. It’s only small details, but we are in the highest level of the world. So I would say that Dominick would be my toughest challenge yet."- said, Aleksandar Rakic.

With that win, does Aleksandar Rakic deserve the first shot at the Light Heavyweight Title after UFC 253?#UFC #UFCVegas8 #AleksandarRakic pic.twitter.com/mNWuvGYXyI — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) August 30, 2020

Aleksandar Rakic will definitely be a top contender to watch out for in the UFC's Light Heavyweight Division. Having secured some impressive wins in the Octagon, Rakic added another huge win to his resume after putting away former light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Vegas 8.

Regardless of whoever walks out as the newly crowned UFC Light Heavyweight Champion at UFC 253, Aleksandar Rakic definitely seems the next in line for a shot, either against Blachwicz or Reyes.