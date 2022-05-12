"I would like to win the fight by knockout" - Aleksandar Rakic makes intentions known ahead of fight against former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz

Aleksandar Rakic has been slowly climbing up the UFC light heavyweight rankings and finds himself facing a former champion this weekend. Since joining the UFC in 2017, 'Rocket' holds a promotional record of 6-1 while currently on a two-fight win streak. On May 14, the 30-year-old takes on his best opponent yet in Jan Błachowicz.

Watch Aleksandar Rakic score a first-round knockout against Jimi Manuwa below:

Błachowicz shocked the MMA world by becoming a UFC champion and then defending the title against Israel Adesanya. After losing the title to Glover Teixeria, the Polish-born fighter will look to bounce back with a win against the highly-ranked Rakic. During a UFC Vegas 54 promo interview, 'Rocket' had this to say about fighting the former champion:

"I would like to win the fight by knockout in the first round."

Rakic has two first-round knockouts in the UFC, i.e., Devin Clark and Jimi Manuwa. Despite criticism from some MMA fans, 'Rocket' continues to improve and beat other ranked fighters. With a win against Błachowicz, the 30-year-old will be in prime position for the next title shot. However, that's easier said than done when you're taking on a Polish beast with the power to turn anyone's lights off.

Watch the Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jan Błachowicz extended promo below:

Aleksandar Rakic says UFC Vegas 54 main event is the biggest fight of his life

Rakic has fought and defeated some solid opponents thus far, including the likes of Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. Not only is Błachowicz his most talented opponent, but 'Rocket' also has the opportunity to earn a title shot with a win. During the UFC Vegas 54 media day, the 30-year-old had this to say about his upcoming fight:

"This is the biggest fight of my life... I beat him on Saturday, the number one contender, then there is no doubts about I'm gonna fight for a title next."

Despite continuing to win fights, 'Rocket' has not received the respect he deserves. Some MMA fans continue to call his fighting style boring because of his lack of aggression. Regardless of the opinions of others, Rakic has found success and should continue to stick to his game plans.

Watch Aleksandar Rakic comment on MMA fans calling him boring:

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin

#UFCVegas54

I asked Aleksandar Rakić about the fans calling him boring I asked Aleksandar Rakić about the fans calling him boring#UFCVegas54 https://t.co/3HSk8GoTCU

The UFC light heavyweight division continues to become more intriguing. After Teixeira became champion at 42 years old, the Brazilian has to defend his belt against fan-favorite Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275. With Rakic and Błachowicz fighting for the next title shot, fighters like Magomed Ankalaev, Anthony Smith, and Paul Craig continue to climb the ranks.

Edited by Allan Mathew