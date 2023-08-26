Alex Caceres injury update: Featherweight suffers broken forearm after Giga Chikadze war at UFC Singapore

UFC featherweights Alex Caceres and Giga Chikadze delivered an intense striking battle that lasted the entire three rounds on the main card of the UFC Singapore Fight Night event on August 26, 2023.

Caceres returned to the octagon after his recent unanimous decision victory against Daniel Pineda in June. This victory was his second consecutive win, with his previous triumph being a first-round TKO against Julian Erosa in December 2022.

However, Giga Chikadze secured a unanimous decision victory by outscoring Alex Caceres. All three judges scored the match 30-27 in favor of 'Ninja'.

Check out the official scorecard below:

The first round consisted entirely of striking exchanges, with Caceres landing an efficient spinning back fist and punches while Chikadze countered with his signature kicks and punches.

However, the second round saw Chikadze gaining momentum with hard punches and kicks, while 'Bruce Leeroy' maintained a high output. In the final round, Caceres pushed aggressively but Chikadze's kickboxing skills and powerful shots secured his victory.

After the event ended, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Caceres sustained a fractured forearm during the first round of his fight against Chikadze:

"Alex Caceres broke his forearm in the first round of his fight versus Giga Chikadze, per his manager Abraham Kawa. Happened when he blocked the first kick Chikadze threw in the first, he said. Fight went the distance and Caceres lose via UD."

Check out Helwani's post below:

Fans left in awe of Alex Caceres' remarkable resilience

Fans were left astounded upon discovering that Alex Caceres had fractured his forearm in the first round of his bout against Giga Chikadze.

One fan wrote:

"Did pretty good for having one arm."

Another wrote:

"Giga different. Bruce Leeroy too tho."

Check out some more reactions below:

"I'm interested in seeing the fight metrics on this one. Felt like Caceres landed more."

"Wow! That’s tough. Love watching Bruce Leroy fight. I thought it was 29-28 tho 🤷🏾‍♂️"

"Amazing resiliency still kept pushing. #Respect"

