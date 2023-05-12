Alex Morono doesn't believe Colby Covington had any reason to come up with his gimmick (Exclusive)

Colby Covington is known for distasteful trash talk in the lead-up to fights, which has also played a major role in his rise to fame. However, 'Chaos' wasn't always the UFC's biggest heel.

Covington was allegedly on the brink of being fired from the UFC when he saved his job by cutting an unsavory promo on Brazilians after defeating Demian Maia in 2017. Fellow welterweight Alex Morono, who takes on Tim Means at UFC Charlotte this weekend was recently asked if he would employ the same means as Covington to rise to stardom.

'The Great White' isn't comfortable with the idea of turning while, especially while thinking of pupils from back home in Texas. In fact, Morono isn't convinced with Colby Covington's narrative of saving his UFC career from the brink of release considering 'Chaos' had lost only once prior. The 32-year-old told Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Maybe some guys but I would never do that. That's just not like my personality. I have a bunch of students back home that you know, it helps to be good example for. And I don't know if I believe that. I mean looking at his record prior I think he only lost one fight... You know I would be surprised if he were to actually be cut after winning so many fights. But he did make it fun to root against him."

Catch Morono's comments below:

Alex Morono weighs in on Colby Covington getting the next title shot

Leon Edwards defended his title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in March after ending 'The Nigerian Nightmare's' decade-long title reign at UFC 278 last August. Dana White subsequently announced Colby Covington's name for the next title shot, subsequently insisting on it despite Edwards' reluctance.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Colby Covington on his new nickname for Leon Edwards:



“New name is ‘Low IQ Edwards’, did he even get through middle school, his IQ is so low" Colby Covington on his new nickname for Leon Edwards: “New name is ‘Low IQ Edwards’, did he even get through middle school, his IQ is so low" https://t.co/XyhKk9VdJv

This would be the third title shot for Colby Covington while Belal Muhammad is yet to get one despite being unbeaten in his last ten outings. Like Muhammad and the rest of the welterweight division, Alex Morono also finds the matchup "a little weird." Asked if the welterweight title scenario has recently changed, 'The Great White' further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, especially Leon winning that rematch. He is fighting Colby. Which is cool, a little weird. But then you got Belal right in the mix, no telling what we're gonna do with Khamzat. I think the welterweight division's got a fun future ahead, for sure."

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Dana White CONFIRMS that Belal Muhammad will get the next title shot after Leon Edwards - Colby Covington #UFC288 Dana White CONFIRMS that Belal Muhammad will get the next title shot after Leon Edwards - Colby Covington #UFC288 https://t.co/bpQZlC2Le7

Catch UFC on ABC 4: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida live on Sony Sports Network in India from 12:30 AM this Sunday, May 14.

Poll : 0 votes