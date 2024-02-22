Alex Pereira "100%" open to training with Israel Adesanya despite bitter rivalry, but only on one condition

Alex Pereira is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300. While there were rumors that he could face long-time Israel Adesanya in a trilogy bout, nothing came to fruition, and the two appear unlikely to share the octagon again.

'Poatan' recently revealed that he would open be open to training with 'The Last Stylebender' under one condition. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, via coach and translator Plinio Cruz, the light heavyweight champion stated:

"He feels that it's over, but anything can happen. If he shows interest or the organization, he'll do the fights, but at this point the way that it was shown, he thinks it's over. Even to the point that he thinks that they could both even train together if it comes down to that because he feels that if that ever happens, Israel is a very experienced guy, Alex is a very experienced guy, similar styles of high level striking, different aspects of the game that one could add to the other. If it comes down to that fight we'll be good, but that is not something he is holding onto no more."

When asked if he would be open to training with Adesanya in the near future, Pereira responded:

"100%"

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on training with Israel Adesanya below:

Expand Tweet

Pereira noted that he is only open to the idea, provided they do not fight again. He added that he doesn't believe that he will ever share the octagon with Adesanya, leading to his interest in training with the two-time middleweight champion. He cited his rivalry with Yousri Belgaroui in Glory Kickboxing, which has since transpired into a friendship.

Alex Pereira still eyeing a move to heavyweight

While Alex Pereira will face Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in his first light heavyweight title defense, there were talks that he could challenge Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title instead. Although the bout did not come to fruition, 'Poatan's coach, Plinio Cruz, revealed that he is still eyeing a move to heavyweight during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"He's a big guy. He walks around right now he's probably about 230, 235 [pounds]. Heavyweight is maybe 260. If he can go up to 240, 250, he doesn't have to kill himself to be a heavyweight."

Check out Plinio Cruz's comments on Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight below:

Cruz noted that he loves the idea as Pereira does not have to harm his body by cutting weight. If he is able to capture a heavyweight title, he will become the first three-division champion in UFC history.