Alex Pereira answers if Israel Adesanya-like camaraderie would be possible with Jamahal Hill in future despite ugly rivalry and controversy around win

Similar to his current relationship with Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira recently opened up about a potential future friendship with Jamahal Hill. According to Pereira, there is currently no chance of sorting things out with Hill because they might cross paths inside the octagon again, but he did not rule it out completely.

Pereira squared off against Hill in his first light heavyweight title defense in the main event of the historic UFC 300. Both fighters entered the title fight with a lot of animosity. The bout ended with the American getting knocked out by 'Poatan's' vicious left hook in the opening round.

In a recent appearance on Straight Talk with Mark Bouris podcast, Bouris asked Pereira if he was willing to reconcile with Hill as the Brazilian did with Adesanya following their two title matchups inside the octagon. In response, Pereira said:

''Right now at the moment, no because of a potential fight in the future, we fight in the same weight class. But if happens just like Israel Adesanya, I'm not fighting him [Hill] anymore, I have no problem with that. We can be friends, train together, no problem for me.''

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (34:45):

Following his win against Hill, Periera made two title defenses last year against Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303 and UFC 307 respectively, securing knockout wins against both of them, which earned him the MMA Fighter of the Year award.

As for Hill, the American was looking to get back in title contention, but a third-round knockout loss to Prochazka at UFC 311 last month derailed his plans.

Chael Sonnen believes Alex Pereira will move up to heavyweight after UFC 313

Alex Pereira will return to the octagon at UFC 313 to defend his title for the fourth time against Magomed Ankalaev.

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen posted a video on his YouTube channel and discussed Pereira's future. Sonnen asserted that given the current state of the heavyweight division, the Brazilian would go up regardless of the outcome at UFC 313.

''If Pereira wins, he’s going to be looking for something else to do, and if Pereira loses he’s gone...So no matter what happens after Ankalaev, things are going to be very different for Pereira. I predict he’s moving up, and the ticking time bomb of Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall carrying this on and dragging this out, that time bomb reaches midnight as soon as Pereira is done with his piece of business with Ankalaev – win or lose.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out the full video below:

