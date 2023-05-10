Alex Pereira weighed in on what he thinks would transpire in a middleweight clash between his longtime rival Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

Pereira uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he discussed a possible middleweight title fight between the two in the future. He mentioned that he anticipates a 'massacre' should du Plessis defeat former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and earn a title shot against Adesanya.

He said:

"Let's speak about if du Plessis wins [against Robert Whittaker]. I think it would be a massacre. Adesanya knows this, he wants to make history. He wants to have an easy fight, for me it's du Plessis, he is way easier than Whittaker" [1:07 - 1:27]

'Poatan' also brought up that 'Izzy' wants to make history in the sport and continue cementing his legacy. He mentioned that du Plessis is a favorable matchup for the reigning middleweight champion, which could be a reason why Adesanya is pushing for that fight, saying:

"He [Israel Adesanya] wants to make history and collect wins, and he knows it's a good fight for him." [1:28 - 1:35]

It will be interesting to see how 'Stillknocks' performs against 'The Reaper', espcially now that it's apparent that Adesanya wants to fight him

Check out the full video:

Alex Pereira believes Robert Whittaker is a tougher opponent for Israel Adesnaya

Alex Pereira analyzed which middleweight contender would be a tougher opponent for Israel Adesanya.

During the aforementioned video, 'Poatan' talked about Robert Whittaker possibly earning a trilogy fight against 'Izzy' despite having lost both their previous fights. He mentioned that 'The Reaper' is capable of making improvements and regaining the UFC middleweight champion in a trilogy fight.

He said:

"I am sure that [Robert] Whittaker will be better in a third fight, if not win. Of course, [Israel] Adesanya is very difficult, right. I think Adesanya is the favorite, but a third fight I think Whittaker will be very dangerous, even more knowing that Adesanya loses, he is not an invincible guy." [1:51 - 2:14]

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist HUGE FIGHT SET IN MIDDLEWEIGHT



Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis

July 8 | IFW | Las Vegas NV | 185 lbs



via Dana White HUGE FIGHT SET IN MIDDLEWEIGHT Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis July 8 | IFW | Las Vegas NV | 185 lbs via Dana White https://t.co/DvRuVbe0A0

Poll : 0 votes