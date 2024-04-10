Alex Pereira baffles MMA world after shattering Francis Ngannou's 100K+ score on UFC PI's punching machine with thunderous left hand

Alex Pereira is set to return to the octagon this weekend as he looks to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time when he faces Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300. 'Poatan', who is known for his tremendous punching power, was recently on hand at the UFC Performance Institute where he shattered Francis Ngannou's record punching score on the PowerKube machine.

X user @Full_Violence shared the footage, captioning the post:

"Alex Pereira showcases his insane power 🫣 For comparison, Francis Ngannou's score was 129,000 and Tom Aspinall’s score was 45,000."

Check out footage of Alex Pereira punching the PowerKube machine below:

Pereira recorded a PowerKube score of 191,796 units, which dwarfs the record of 129,161 units set by Francis Ngannou back in 2018. For comparison’s sake, UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently took several cracks at the PowerKube, maxing out at 44,946 units.

Meanwhile, fans were left baffled by Pereira's score, which led many to question the legitimacy of the PowerKube. @Kolioko_ believes the machine is meaningless:

"the moral of the story is that the "power cube" means nothing LOL"

@CybSpaceGhost found it hard to believe that he broke the record by such a significant amount:

"Nope not believing this there is no way he hits harder than Ngannou especially that much harder."

@urExcellencyJay wants to see Ngannou hit the machine perfectly:

"I want Francis to just crack it perfectly next time so we don’t have pyfer and periera fans saying they hit harder"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Alex Pereira compares Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill ahead of UFC 300

Alex Pereira has not competed since defeating Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO at UFC 295 to capture the light heavyweight title last November. He will look to defend the belt for the first time when he faces Jamahal Hill, who will make his return to the octagon after previously vacating the title, in the main event of UFC 300 this weekend.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, 'Poatan' was asked how dangerous he believes 'Sweet Dreams' is compared to his previous opponent. Responding via a translator, Pereira said:

"I think Jiri is more accurate and precise [with] his strikes. The way that he flows, the way that he fights. Jamahal Hill has a little more [of an] advantage [with] his power, which makes him dangerous, too, because nobody wants to take a hit and go down in the fight, but when you talk about skill level, Jiri Prochazka is superior."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka below:

Hill has not competed since defeating Glover Teixeira, who is Pereira's friend and mentor, at UFC 283 last January. The No.1-ranked light heavyweight tore his Achilles tendon during a fighter basketball game at International Fight Week in July last year and subsequently vacated the title. He will look to reclaim the belt when he challenges the light heavyweight champion this weekend.

