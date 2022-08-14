"Sport will save me" - Alex Pereira reveals how he turned to martial arts to overcome his alcohol addiction

Alex Pereira recently spoke about his former alcohol addiction in a chat with Fabricio Werdum.

'Poatan' stated that he struggled financially growing up, as his father was a bricklayer and his mother was a housewife. He started working in a tire shop at a very young age, and while he was learning the trade, he also learned some less productive things, such as alcoholism.

While speaking to former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum on the Nem Me Viu podcast, the middleweight fighter stated:

"Like, I had this phase, right? And in that time I also learned a lot of things, like drinking. Which was something that got in my way a lot, right? So, when I was a kid, even before working in the tire shop... me, my brother, and kids the same age — 10 or 11 years old — we used to [buy] champagne on the sly. And then we used to drink in secret." (Translated by Brazilian MMA Legends YouTube)

Pereira added that he soon got addicted to drinking and would go out to party until late every night. His mother was not happy with the Brazilian's relationship to the substance, especially once it got to the point where 'Poatan' became a daily drinker. Regarding this, he added:

"Well, I drank every day, right? I drank every day. This got in the way of my parents a lot. Like, my mom, 'Why do you keep drinking?' and stuff. I only used to come home late or the next day. I was at parties, hanging out... And I would work next day."

Watch Alex Pereira talk to Fabricio Werdum about his drinking habits:

Alex Pereira fights Israel Adesanya next

Alex Pereira is set to return at UFC 281 as he takes on Israel Adesanya with the middleweight title on the line. The fight will rekindle an old rivalry.

Pereira and Adesanya have fought twice in kickboxing before, with the Brazilian claiming the win on both occasions. His latest win against 'The Last Stylebender' came via knockout.

'Poatan' will look to replicate this performance in November; meanwhile, Adesanya will have a massive point to prove in that fight. The much-awaited bout will headline the pay-per-view at the Madison Square Garden Arena.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016