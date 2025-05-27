Alex Pereira earns major praise as UFC legend weighs in on current generation of fighters

A UFC legend recently shared his thoughts on the current generation of fighters and heaped praise on Alex Pereira. He noted that Pereira has been able to separate himself from others due to his mentality, which he admitted isn't shared by too many fighters.
Pereira had a meteoric rise to the top of the UFC as he transitioned from Glory Kickboxing, where he was a two-division champion, and carried over that success to MMA. 'Poatan' made his octagon debut in November 2021 and has already become a two-division UFC champion and among the most active competitors on the roster.
Pereira was a reliable champion for the UFC as he agreed to defend his title on short notice and had three successful title defenses in 2024.
In his latest conversation with MMA Fighting, UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell praised Pereira for being a fighter that is willing to compete against anybody regardless of who he matches up against. Liddell said:
"[Alex] Pereira is one of my favorites. Obviously, he's with Glover [Teixeira] but I like his attitude about fighting. He's a beast, man. So if I had to pick one, I guess [it's him]."
Check out Chuck Liddell's comments regarding Alex Pereira below:
Chuck Liddell describes mentality Alex Pereira has compared to others in current generation
Chuck Liddell also described the mentality that Alex Pereira has compared to others who are competing in the current generation. He noted that the current generation is much different than when he was actively competing, but noted that Pereira is among those that share his mindset.
In the aforementioned clip, Liddell mentioned that there are certain competitors that are able to get by because they are athletic, but noted that they can be intimidated and fold under pressure:
"You have guys that are athletes that can fight... they know how to fight, so they go out there and sometimes that's a different mindset. There's guys that do well that are kind of not what I consider like, real fighters. They're great, good technically but then they can be intimidated. They can be pushed to the point where it's not a fight."
Check out Alex Pereira's post-fight interview after becoming two-division UFC champion below: