Alex Pereira forgoing a third crack at Israel Adesanya surprises UFC LHW Tanner Boser (Exclusive)

Alex Pereira recently confirmed that he will be moving up to the light heavyweight division. 'Poatan' took on Israel Adesanya this past weekend in a highly anticipated rematch for the UFC middleweight championship.

The Brazilian was brutally knocked out by Israel Adesanya in the second round of the fight and was handed the first loss of his UFC career. Following his defeat, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Pereira. Many were suggesting that a move up to the light heavyweight division would make sense for the former UFC middleweight champion.

That is exactly what happened, and Alex Pereira officially announced his move to the 205lb division in a recently posted video on his social channels. However, UFC light heavyweight fighter Tanner Boser seems to have been surprised by Pereira's move.

While discussing Alex Pereira's move up to the light heavyweight division during a recent exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Tanner Boser had this to say:

"Yeah, Pereira's awesome to watch for sure. He's extremely exciting, dangerous dude. He goes to 205, I don't really know nor do I like to speculate on that stuff but I don't know why he wouldn't take another crack at Adesanya unless the weight cut's just killing him. I don't know."

Watch the interview below:

Alex Pereira moves to 205: Jamahal Hill predicts dominant victory against 'Poatan'

Pereira got the MMA world talking after announcing that he'll move up to the light heavyweight division next. 'Poatan' is arguably one of the scariest fighters on the UFC roster and his massive size and stature make him a perfect fit for the 205lbs division.

Alex Pereira's first challenge in the 205lbs division is yet to be announced. Nonetheless, fans are eager to see him step into the octagon against UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Interestingly, Jamahal Hill is eager to welcome Pereira to the light heavyweight division as well. While speaking about how a potential fight between him and 'Poatan' will go during an interview with InsideFighting, the champion suggested he'll walk away with a dominant victory. He said:

"I'm here for everybody... Dominant victory for me. Dominant. I’m going to dominate him.”

Watch Jamahal Hill speak about a potential fight against Pereira below:

