  Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria's massive size difference in post-UFC 312 photo breaks the internet: "Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito vibes"

Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria's massive size difference in post-UFC 312 photo breaks the internet: "Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito vibes"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Feb 11, 2025 05:51 GMT
Fans react to Alex Pereira (left) and Ilia Topuria (right) standing next to each other. [Images courtesy: @ufc_brasil and @iliatopuria on Instagram]
Fans react to Alex Pereira (left) and Ilia Topuria (right) standing next to each other. [Images courtesy: @ufc_brasil and @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria's photo together has sparked wild responses among MMA fans worldwide. Given that Pereira is a light heavyweight and Topuria is a featherweight, many mocked their size difference, but others appreciated the pair's achievements.

Pereira and Topuria were present at UFC 312 and following the PPV event in Australia, the Brazilian uploaded a photo of himself with Topuria on X, writing:

''2024 was ours. CHAMA''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''This gives me Arnold schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito vibes.''

Another one stated:

''If there could be two fighters of the year 2024, these fellas would be the duo''

Other fans wrote:

''He’s ducking Movsar just like you ducked Ankalaev but your time is up, and he won’t make it for much longer either''
''Here’s to 2025 and beyond too! Unless you fight Aspinall, I believe you can beat Jon tho.. Ilia could be first three weight division champ. If the welterweight champ is at most 6 ft. Lightweight is already his by default he beats anyone in lightweight.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @AlexPereiraUFC on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @AlexPereiraUFC on X]

Pereira was named Fighter of the Year at the 16th annual World MMA Awards last year in recognition of his incredible performance in 2024. 'Poatan' successfully defended his light heavyweight title three times at UFC 300, UFC 303, and UFC 307, knocking out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr. respectively.

Meanwhile, Topuria was also a contender for the Fighter of the Year as he dethroned Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 before making his first title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308, where the Spaniard became the first fighter to knockout 'Blessed'.

Notably, Pereira expressed his desire to share the honor with Topuria during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show last month.

Magomed Ankalaev sends serious warning to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 313

After a heated feud online, Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev are finally set to lock horns in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the title fight, Ankalaev issued a series of X posts about hurting Pereira. In one such post, he wrote:

''@AlexPereiraUFC this guy keep traveling and he forget he will be fighting for his life March 8. He will never be the same after this fight @danawhite mark my word''

Ankalaev is coming off a unanimous decision win against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
