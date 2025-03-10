Alex Pereira issued brutal reality check about UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev by ex-two division champion: "Lifestyle is finally catching up to him"

In the main event of UFC 313, Alex Pereira clashed against Magomed Ankalaev for the light heavyweight championship. In a tightly contested fight, the challenger applied constant pressure on the feet and caught Pereira with a combination in the second round.

Ad

In the end, Ankalaev was awarded the victory via unanimous decision, which drew a reaction from former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo.

After the main event finished, UFC President Dana White announced that he may probably book an immediate rematch between the pair. Ankalaev took his unbeaten streak to 14 and is only behind Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev for the longest active unbeaten streak.

Speaking on his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo stated that Pereira's lifestyle could be credited for him losing his light heavyweight title. He said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think Alex Pereira’s lifestyle is finally kind of catching up to him, it's finally catching up to him the travel, the chama, the lot of the skits and a lot of stuff that he's actually doing, it's really not doing him any service. His body looked a little different dude, he looked a little pudgier, he looked a little thicker in the face going in, but then we have to credit Magomed Ankalaev."

Ad

He added:

"He did a really good job, he didn't react to a lot of Pereira things, his hands were up the whole damn time and not just that but Alex Pereira also has trouble with southpaws dude. I said it in the beginning dude take away his power, yeah he kicked him cool but Ankalaev did a really good job of kicking his legs too man."

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (01:11):

Ad

Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend gives her reaction on his UFC 313 title loss

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend gave her reaction to the Brazilian's title loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Merle Christine shared a video on social media and said:

"We have a new light heavyweight champion. No more Chama. Karma. He lost on International Women's Day. Maybe that's a sign guys, I don't know. New light heavyweight champion, Ankalaev, congrats. He did a really good job. If you guys are talking robbery, you don't understand anything from MMA."

Ad

She added:

"So, let's not talk about robbery. That's completely BS. This guy won and actually he got this title shot very late, right? So, I think we should give him some props. Even if we don't like him or don't like his fighting style we should give him some props. No more chama."

Check out Merle Christine's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.