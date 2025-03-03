Alex Pereira issues a $200,000 challenge to Magomed Ankalaev for UFC 313 almost similar to controversial Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier agreement

Alex Pereira has raised the stakes for his upcoming clash against Magomed Ankalaev. The Brazilian is gearing up to defend his light heavyweight title against Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 on March. 8 in Las Vegas.

The fight marks Pereira’s fourth attempt at defending his light heavyweight title since moving up to 205 pounds. Ankalaev, a well-rounded and tactical fighter, has been calling for this opportunity for over a year and now finally gets his chance to potentially dethrone Pereira.

Pereira raised the stakes with an X post by issuing a $200,000 challenge to Ankalaev. The challenge is reminiscent of the controversial charity bet between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 264. 'Poatan' took to X and wrote:

"Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winners charity of choice. Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands @AliAbdelaziz00 @AnkalaevM."

Check out Alex Pereira's Instagram and X post below:

In 2021, McGregor and Poirier found themselves in a heated feud over a similar agreement ahead of UFC 264. McGregor had pledged $500,000 to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation during their clash at UFC 257. However, after losing the fight, he hesitated, citing concerns about where the funds would be allocated. Poirier publicly called him out, and McGregor ended up donating the money to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, a Louisiana-based organization.

Alex Pereira dismisses talks of training with Jon Jones

Alex Pereira initially expressed interest in training with Jon Jones ahead of the American's UFC 309 clash against Stipe Miocic. However, Pereira now believes it no longer makes sense.

Pereira mentioned that when he previously spoke about fighting at heavyweight, fans immediately speculated about a potential clash with Jones. Training together now could create unnecessary controversy if they eventually face off. Speaking in an interview with Bloody Elbow, Pereira said:

“To be honest, I don’t think that makes as much sense anymore. Back when I said that I would like to fight at heavyweight, people already put the dots together and basically mentioned Jon Jones. That’s something that is speculated, even if it’s just by the fans."

He added:

“So I wouldn’t want to go and train with him now, and then if we end up fighting, people will start saying a bunch of stuff about whatever in the fight. I think it wouldn’t make sense now, but if we were to fight one day and then go train, I think it would make total sense.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (9:00):

