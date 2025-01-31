Alex Pereira lavishes praise on Khalil Rountree Jr's striking and toughness looking back at UFC 307: "Really hard fight for me"

Alex Pereira recently lavished praise on Khalil Rountree Jr's striking and toughness when reflecting on their main event title fight at UFC 307. It was an entertaining striking matchup that had fans on the edge of their seats as both men's resilience was put to the test.

The bout saw 'Poatan' absorb the most damage since his move to 205-pounds, however, his elite-level striking was a deciding factor as he eventually found an opening. Rountree Jr. landed many powerful strikes and even dropped him, but Pereira managed to turn the momentum back in his favor en route to a TKO win.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, the reigning light heavyweight champion spoke highly of his former foe. Pereira mentioned that Rountree Jr. showcased incredible toughness with what he was able to withstand and that he is a high-level striker in the light heavyweight division:

"[Rountree Jr.] as a striker, very experienced, very strong, very technical. Had some hard times in that fight, some danger in that fight. Putting aside all the situation that happened with me before, it was really a hard fight for me. The strong key for me, was the mindset. I have a strong mindset because [the] fourth round came and I was hitting the guy hard and he's not falling. He has a lot of heart."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Alex Pereira discloses he pursued kickboxing to quit alcohol

In addition to reflecting on his light heavyweight title fight against Khalil Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira disclosed that he began training and pursued a kickboxing career to quit alcohol.

During the aforementioned appearance, Pereira, who has been open about his past issued with alcohol, mentioned that he gravitated toward kickboxing instead of soccer because he was involved in street fights growing up:

"Real talk, to stop drinking. At first, I used to drink too much. And there's a phrase they say in Brazil that sports saves lives...It's a soccer country...[I was] not good at soccer, never liked soccer. But, I always liked to street fight back in the day growing up with the kids. So I feel fighting was going to be a good option for me to do some type of sport and quit the alcohol."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

