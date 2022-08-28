Alex Pereira leaves a cryptic message under Israel Adesanya's tweet promising to continue his middleweight reign

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are set to fight for the middleweight title at UFC 281. The two fighters will extend their rivalry to the confines of the octagon for the first time.

In the buildup towards the fight, the UFC posted on Twitter celebrating Adesanya's reign as the middleweight champion. 'Izzy' has not lost a single middleweight bout in his career and has five successful title defenses under his belt.

'The Last Stylebender' signaled his intentions to remain champion even after UFC 281. The Nigerian-born New Zealander quoted the post with the caption:

"Still here, not going anywhere!! [crown emoji]"

Adesanya's upcoming opponent, Alex Pereira, replied to his tweet with an emoji of a pair of eyes. The Brazilian's cryptic response may read along the lines of 'let's see about that'. He does hold a pair of wins over the current 185lbs titleholder, albeit in the kickboxing ring.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira continue their war of words on social media

This was not the first social media exchange between the two after their UFC 281 fight announcement. Earlier, Israel Adesanya sounded off a warning to Alex Pereira on Instagram, captioning a post:

"📖😈 #UFC281 "Vengeance is mine says the lord.” Brooooo I said the same thing too!! This ends here. Kill or be killed ⚔️"

Adesanya promised revenge for the only knockout he has suffered in his combat sports career. He faced 'Poatan' twice during his kickboxing days and fell both times to the Brazilian.

Adesanya will hope to fare much better on his preferred canvas of the octagon. Pereira also took to Instagram to respond to Adesanya's vengeful remarks. He wrote:

"Revenge is never full, it kills the soul and poisons."

Israel Adesanya will look to edge out Alex Pereira inside the octagon in November. For that, he may have to overcome the mental advantage that his opponent holds of defeating him twice. Come UFC 281, 'Poatan' will look to break the dominance of 'The Last Stylebender'.

