Alex Pereira makes bold prediction about 21-day turnaround after UFC 300

Alex Pereira recently weighed in on his title defense against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in April and clarified that he'd love to defend the light heavyweight title again at UFC 301 a month later.

Pereira is set to face Hill in the main event of the momentous UFC 300 fight card. The milestone event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13. The pair were expected to headline the UFC 301 card in Brazil but the promotion later preponed their title tilt.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, Pereira stated that he was preparing to face Hill at UFC 300 and would be available to face his next opponent at UFC 301, 21 days later, if he doesn't take too much damage. He said:

"First, I have to win this fight. I work with the reality. I can lose. I can win, either can happen. But I'm doing everything so I can leave with a victory... I can say to you guys, every fight I've done in the UFC, I had the conditions, the ability to do it [quick turnaround]."

Expand Tweet

Jiri Prochazka on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka recently weighed in on the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill light heavyweight title fight at UFC 300. 'Denisa' believes Hill has what it takes to reclaim the 205-pound strap and beat Pereira.

Pereira notably captured the title by defeating Prochazka at UFC 295. Nevertheless, 'Denisa' believes the American has a more well-rounded skillset than the Brazilian.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Prochazka favored Hall to get his hand raised, stating:

"The truth is there are more weapons on Jamahal Hill’s side. Let the better [man] win."

Prochazka will be facing Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 and will be looking for a statement victory to re-enter the 205-pound title picture. He also sees a rematch against Pereira happening down the line and is confident he could avenge his second-round stoppage loss.

He continued:

“I’m not like the person who’s looking for revenge, but he’s in the game, I’m in the game. And last fight was about the details, and right now I’m working on these details. … I believe in my abilities, in my power, and in all these things. Alex has to know that until the moment [knockout], I was better in that fight, and everybody saw that."

Catch Jiri Prochazka's comments below (9:26):