Exclusive: Jiri Prochazka predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, gives honest opinion on 'Poatan' rematch

Light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka offered a measured prediction for the upcoming title fight between champion Alex Pereira and challenger Jamahal Hill, which will serve as the main event of UFC 300.

UFC 300, set for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, boasts a stacked card with championship fights, returning legends, and rising stars. The main event will be Pereira's first title defense against Hill, who is returning from a long layoff due to injury.

Prochazka, who fights Aleksandar Rakic on the same card, acknowledged Hill's diverse striking arsenal but remained non-committal in terms of a prediction. Speaking to Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the former light heavyweight champion said:

"The truth is there is more weapons on the Jamahal Hill side. But We'll see... let the better [one] win." [09:26]

Check out Jiri Prochazka's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA here:

The other title fights on the UFC 300 card include a strawweight title bout between champion Zhang Weili and challenger Yan Xiaonan, and a thrilling encounter between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje for 'The Highlight's' BFM title.

Jiri Prochazka opens up on a potential rematch with Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka also discussed the possibility of a rematch with Alex Pereira, emphasizing that revenge isn't his primary motivation. He said:

"I'm not like the person who's looking to make vengeance... but he's in the game, I'm in the game, and last fight it was about the details and right now I'm working about these details and uh, I believe in my abilities, in my power, and in all these things."[10:27]

Their first encounter at UFC 295 was an explosive battle for the vacant 205-pound title. Prochazka started strong, pressuring Pereira. However, the Brazilian's leg kicks gradually hampered Prochazka's movement.

A perfectly timed left hook from Pereira in the second round sent Prochazka crashing to the canvas, forcing the referee to wave off the fight.The controversial stoppage, with some arguing it was premature, left room for a potential rematch. If both men are successful at UFC 300, a rematch may very well be on the cards.