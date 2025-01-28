Alex Pereira makes feelings known on Tom Aspinall fight, sets sights on Jon Jones instead: "I’ll fight anybody at heavyweight"

Alex Pereira recently voiced his opinions about a fight against Tom Aspinall after his potential move up to heavyweight. Despite having no objections toward the encounter, Pereira mentioned he would prefer locking horns with the undisputed champ, Jon Jones.

Pereira joined the UFC as a middleweight in 2021 and also claimed the divisional gold in just the fourth fight of his UFC career. However, he couldn't hold on to it for long as he lost his UFC 287 fight against Israel Adesanya. Following this defeat, the Brazilian moved up to light heavyweight where he has looked like an invincible force to date.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan highlighted that Pereira is a heavyweight if his walkaround weight is considered. Currently, 'Poatan' holds the light heavyweight title, but a large chunk of the UFC community, including Rogan, wants to watch him lock horns with heavyweights now.

Pereira appeared as the guest for the latest episode of The Ariel Helwani Show where he talked about his potential move to heavyweight. Helwani wanted to know Pereira's thoughts about a fight against the current interim heavyweight champ, Aspinall. The Sao Paulo native replied that he was open to locking horns with any of the heavyweights in the current UFC roster, including Aspinall.

A recent X update from @ChampRDS highlighted a part of the episode where Pereira mentioned that his most desired heavyweight encounter would be a fight against Jones with the heavyweight gold on the line. Plinio Cruz's translation of Pereira's comments read:

"I’ll fight anybody at heavyweight. But I’m the champion, and Jon Jones is the champion. If Aspinall was the champion, I’d [have] want[ed] to fight him."

Alex Pereira is still being chased by one of his former rivals

Alex Pereira already has his next fight scheduled for UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev. However, one of his former rivals also wants another shot at him after proving his worth at UFC 311.

Pereira's former rival in the discussion here is Jiri Prochazka, whom he has already defeated two times, at UFC 295 and UFC 303. However, Prochazka proved himself a worthy title shot contender with a victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311.

The Czechia native also believes that his game has evolved to an all-new level, which might be enough to get the better of Pereira. Prochazka called Pereira out for a trilogy fight during his octagon interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 311:

"I said that many times in media before, maybe you will not believe me, but I want to... F**k man! I want a third fight with Alex Pereira."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (2:57):

