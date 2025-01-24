Alex Pereira responds to Jiri Prochazka's call for trilogy, makes feelings known about Jamahal Hill's loss

Alex Pereira was in attendance at UFC 311 and witnessed the light heavyweight showdown between his former foes, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill. Prochazka beat Hill via third-round TKO and called for a trilogy bout with 'Poatan'.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the former champion reiterated his desire to run it back with Pereira despite being down 0-2 in their rivalry.

“I said that many times in media before, maybe you will not believe me, but I want to... F**k man! I want a third fight with Alex Pereira.”

'Poatan' has a storied history with Prochazka, having defeated him twice in the UFC. Their first meeting at UFC 295 ended with Pereira winning via TKO, which he repeated in their rematch at UFC 303. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he had this to say about a potential trilogy bout against the Czech 205-pounder:

''He [Prochazka] is number 2? I am here to fight number 2, 3, 4, 5, 6... I am just here to fight anybody.''

Pereira was then asked to comment on Hill. The former notably knocked out the latter at UFC 300, and their relationship has been somewhat icy ever since. 'Sweet Dreams' has disputed the referee's stoppage in their matchup, and they even had an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute last year.

The light heavyweight champion had this to say about Hill:

“I have absolutely no problem with him. We’re both the same. Sometimes I’ll go and make some fun before the fight. Or he will [say something about me]. But tomorrow we’re going to hold hands and respect each other. I think all the turmoil that was created is part of the sport.”

Alex Pereira's next opponent sends message to Brazilian fans

UFC is set to deliver another blockbuster event for MMA fans with UFC 313 in March, when Alex Pereira will put his title on the line against Magomed Ankalaev in a highly anticipated showdown. With tensions rising between the light heavyweight duo, Ankalaev has sent a message to Brazilian fans.

The Russian wrote on X:

"Brazil sorry what I’m gonna do to your boy"

