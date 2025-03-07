Alex Pereira names Dricus du Plessis among his top three potential opponents post-UFC 313, reaffirms boxing ambitions

Alex Pereira has not entered the octagon since last October when he defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. via fourth-round TKO to defend his light heavyweight title for the third time in six months. He is set to make his return this weekend as he faces Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in a highly anticipated matchup.

'Poatan' recently revealed the three opponents he wants to face next, provided that he gets past his upcoming opponent. Speaking through his translator and coach Plinio Cruz at the UFC 313 media day, the light heavyweight champion stated:

"We're not looking to pass ahead. Honestly, these things haven't came to my mind which one, but what I think for the future that I have in hand is either Dricus [Du Plessis] or Jon Jones or even fighting Oleksandr Usyk in boxing. Those, I see possibly happening. There's a possibility. It doesn't depend on me. It depends on the UFC for whatever the UFC wants me to do, I'll do it."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on who he wants to face after UFC 313 below (starting at the 13:30 mark):

Pereira has previously expressed an interest in facing all three opponents. It is unclear if the UFC would be open to allowing one of their biggest stars to participate in a boxing match. While they have been against the idea in recent years, Dana White's recent partnership with Turki Alalshikh could change his stance on crossover events.

Alex Pereira believes he is the face of the UFC roster

Alex Pereira has found plenty of success during his time in the UFC. The light heavyweight champion was asked if he believes he is the face of the promotion during the UFC 313 media day. He responded:

"I believe so. I had a busy last year with great success so I just keep on doing this work and I've got to believe so."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on being the biggest star in the UFC below:

It is difficult to question Pereira's stardom after the light heavyweight champion defended his title three times in 2024, finishing each bout with a knockout.

While the UFC no longer discloses pay-per-view buys, making it difficult to compare star power, 'Poatan' has received plenty of love on social media and when traveling. He will face arguably the biggest test of his title reign this weekend as he takes on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

