Alex Pereira offers one condition to Dricus du Plessis in backstage interaction after latter's "Is there no one else" callout at UFC 312

Reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has set a single condition for a potential superfight with Dricus du Plessis following the latter’s provocative callout at UFC 312.

Du Plessis, fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Sean Strickland—scoring 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46—delivered the challenge during his post-fight interview:

“Since [Pereira] is standing directly across the octagon: ‘Is there no-one else? Is there no one else?’”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' callout below:

Backstage, an unexpected twist emerged when Pereira remained unaware that the taunt was directed at him. His coach and translator, Plinio Cruz, later clarified that Pereira initially did not comprehend the call due to a language barrier.

Once the misunderstanding was resolved, Pereira acknowledged hearing the challenge and promptly set his condition: the superfight must be contested at 205 pounds.

Cruz said:

“So luckily we were walking down, Dricus had the belt, and Alex came to him and said ‘I heard you called me out.’ He goes ‘Yes,’ Alex says ‘Make it happen at 205.’ Dricus looked, thought a little bit, and said ‘Deal.’ So let’s see now if he runs back with his word, if he keep it up. Let’s see that superfight happen.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comment below:

While the potential matchup has stirred excitement, Pereira’s immediate focus is his upcoming bout against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on Mar 8.

The proposed superfight now hinges on UFC approval, which remains uncertain amid other title contenders. Rising prospects such as Khamzat Chimaev are also in the conversation for middleweight title opportunities, complicating the scheduling.

