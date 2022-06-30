"I have no names" - If not for the title, Alex Pereira is open to fighting anyone the UFC throws at him

If Alex Pereira gets past Sean Strickland at UFC 276, it's looking like the explosive Brazilian kickboxer will earn himself a middleweight title shot. But Pereira is more than prepared to keep fighting through the rankings until he gets to the gold.

Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch was on location in Las Vegas, Nevada for the UFC 276 media day press conference, where Pereira was asked who he'd like to fight next if he doesn't get the No. 1 contender slot. Through his translator, 'Poatan' said:

"I have no names. If it was not to fight for the belt, then it's whoever the organization want to throw, I'll fight."

Watch Alex Pereira discuss his fight with Sean Strickland below:

Fortunately for Pereira, anything short of a completely awful fight is likely to lock him in as the next challenger at 185 pounds. His manager has said that a deal was already reached with the UFC making Pereira vs. Strickland a number one contender's bout. And UFC president Dana White recently said Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya "makes a lot of sense."

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, White explained:

"Much like Adesanya, I mean, both these guys came from GLORY Kickboxing. Pereira is a former double champion there, middleweight and light heavyweight. He’s got two wins over Israel Adesanya. And, you know, he’s got two wins in the UFC right now. So taking on tough, durable, nutty Strickland, which should be a damn good fight. And if he wins, it makes a lot of sense to do the Adesanya fight.”

Of course, Israel Adesanya has to get past the dangerous Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 if everything is to fall into place perfectly. While Cannonier is a +340 underdog coming into the weekend, best laid plans tend to blow up when the UFC starts taking wins for granted.

Israel Adesanya dubs Alex Pereira the most overhyped fighter in the UFC

Israel Adesanya is excited by the possibility of facing Pereira and avenging the two losses 'Poatan' holds over him in kickboxing. Now that the fight may come together following UFC 276, 'The Last Stylebender' is talking some serious smack to build the bout up.

In a new interview with Kayo, Adesanya was asked who the most overhyped fighter in the UFC is. He responded:

“I’m gonna go with Alex Pereira, because I’ll make him look easy. Yeah, right now just enjoy the setup fights, enjoy the setup victories, you know? Yeah, that’s overhyped.”

Watch Adesanya diss Pereira below:

