Alex Pereira ranked No.3 on UFC Hall of Famer's light heavyweight GOAT list, former double champion placed No.4

A UFC Hall of Famer recently shared his personal light heavyweight GOAT list and ranked Alex Pereira No.3 on the list ahead of another fellow double champion. He heaped praise on the reigning champion as he prepares to make his fourth title defense at UFC 313.

Pereira has had an impressive light heavyweight title reign so far and has stepped in on short notice and defended his title by finishing his opponents. The Brazilian's performances and personality have resulted in him becoming one of the UFC's top stars and held in high regard by the MMA community.

Hall of Famer Michael Bisping uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he shared his UFC light heavyweight GOAT list and ranked Pereira above former double champion Daniel Cormier.

Bisping named his top 5 including Tito Ortiz at No.5, Cormier at No.4, Pereira at No.3, Chuck Liddell at No.2 and Jon Jones No.1. He shared the rationale behind the ranking:

"There's others on the list that have defended the belt more... If [Pereira] wins this weekend, might just be the greatest light heavyweight fighter that we've ever seen.. There's no mistaking that what he has achieved in such a short amount of time... Went up to light heavyweight, took over. Took the belt, defended it three times in a record amount of time, took over the sport whilst he was at it. If he beats Magomed Ankalaev, that will be four successful title defenses."

Check out the full video featuring Michael Bisping's comments about Alex Pereira below (4:39):

Michael Bisping explains why he ranked Chuck Liddell above Alex Pereira

During the aforementioned interview, Michael Bisping shared the reasoning behind putting Chuck Lidddell above Alex Pereira on his UFC light heavyweight GOAT list by highlighting his impact on the sport.

Bisping mentioned that Liddell preceded Pereira with his popularity and finishes and defeated a who's who of legends during his career:

"[Liddell] was the first coming of Alex Pereira. He was the sprawl and brawl master. You could take him down, he'd get right back up and if you stood with him, you were probably going to get knocked out. He was a massive star, he earned an absolute fortune, he's a legend, he's a Hall of Famer and he deserves all the respect in the world." [6:58]

Check out highlights from Chuck Liddell's final UFC win below:

