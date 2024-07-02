Alex Pereira refutes Jiri Prochazka's "witchcraft" accusations during their post-UFC 303 meet at airport - "Do not get it twisted"

Alex Pereira was able to defend his light heavyweight title for the second time as he defeated Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 303. Leading up to the bout, the No.1-ranked light heavyweight accused the champion of practicing witchcraft rituals in order to win fights.

Plinio Cruz revealed that when the two fighters met at the airport following the card, 'Poatan' denied his opponent's claim. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Pereira's coach was asked about seeing Prochazka, responding:

"We bumped before we took the plane. We like him, we like his team. He's a gentleman. He's a true warrior. He lives by the samurai code. Got a little funny on his head about the spiritual side and Alex, he's not the kind of guy to send messages. He tells whatever he feels so we came to him and he said, 'much respect for you, I wish you the best'."

Trending

He continued:

"Real genuine stuff, but he said, 'look, just so you know, I never touched no witchcraft in my life. Regardless, indigenous family. Regardless, whatever. I'm a man of God the same way as you are so do not get it twisted."

Check out Plinio Cruz's comments on Alex Pereira's meeting with Jiri Prochazka below (24:33):

Pereira denied that witchcraft had played a role in his immensely successful combat sports career. After joining the UFC in 2021 as a former GLORY kickboxing double champion, 'Poatan' has won four title bouts in just nine career trips to the octagon.

Teddy Atlas reveals underrated trait that makes Alex Pereira special

Alex Pereira continues to impress fans on every trip to the Octagon. His impressive UFC 303 performance drew plenty of praise, including from boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas. Speaking on ESPN's UFC 303 Post Show, he noted how 'Poatan's' left hooks and kicks get plenty of praise before adding:

"The eyes of Pereira, he sees everything. Nothing distracts him. He is tunnel vision. He is the epitome of what they meant when they defined that word tunnel vision. He sees everything. He's got radar. He's got X-ray vision. He sees things that other people don't see."

Atlas continued:

"Terence Crawford in boxing is that kind of guy. When you see things and you're that calm and you're in that calm kind of environment only you can be in, you see things and you react just a little better. They call it timing, but he has special timing because he's that calm and he's got those kind of eyes."

Check out Teddy Atlas' comments on Alex Pereira below (1:06):

Pereira has consistently remained calm inside the octagon. While fans have praised his pre-fight antics, Atlas believes that they may have an effect on his opponent. 'Poatan' appears likely to face Magomed Ankalaev in his next title defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback