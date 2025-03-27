Alex Pereira responds to Joe Rogan revealing he had 'hand injury' and 'norovirus' going into UFC 313

Alex Pereira recently shared his reaction to Joe Rogan's revelation that he was dealing with an injury and illness at UFC 313. 'Poatan' didn't dispute the claims, but described the difficulties ahead of his bout against Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ankalaev, which signaled the end of his light heavyweight championship reign. He had been a very reliable and active champion as it was his fourth title defense since becoming champion at UFC 295 in November 2023.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira mentioned he was limited with what he was able to do against Ankalaev, but made it clear that he had no regrets about competing even though he lost his title:

"I'm not trying to take credit from Ankalaev, many people have tried to do that kind of thing and I'm not this type of guy... My hand is fine, but it did affect a lot of things. I don't wanna use that as an excuse... One of the more complicated fight camps that has ever happened... I do not regret [fighting] because I've motivated a lot of people. Many times I pushed through things, I was able to overcome... Many times it worked, this time was not my moment."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments regarding Joe Rogan's revelation about his injury below:

Joe Rogan once revealed how referee Marc Goddard described Alex Pereira's punches

Joe Rogan once also revealed how referee Marc Goddard described Alex Pereira's punches. It's no secret that Pereira is a powerful striker, especially considering his knockout wins.

Ahead of his latest title fight against Magomed Ankalaev, UFC on TNT posted a clip of Rogan disclosing on a previous broadcast that Goddard mentioned he had never heard a sound like Pereira's punches before:

"I was in the octagon after the fight and Marc Goddard came up to me and he said, 'I've been doing this for twenty years... The way [Pereira] hits people... the sound, it's like nothing I've ever heard before...It's ungodly'.

Check out Joe Rogan recalling how Marc Goddard described Alex Pereira's punches below:

