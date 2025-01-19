Alex Pereira reveals what changed his mind about demanding Magomed Ankalaev fight: “I did say I wanted to take a break”

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev are set to clash for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8. Ankalaev has been on the cusp of a title fight against 'Poatan' since the beginning of 2024, and he has finally been granted a crack at the 205-pound king.

Following Pereira's victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, he made no indication that he would be looking to return in the first quarter of 2025. He further admitted that while he was not opposed to facing Ankalaev, he tried to make life difficult for the contender to secure his title shot.

But following the UFC's announcement that the Brazilian would face the No.1-ranked contender in March, he was interviewed by ESPN MMA. The champion shared the shift in his mindset that made him ask promotional matchmakers to schedule the fight against Ankalaev.

He said this:

"I did say that I wanted to take a break. But I started training again, I started feeling good, I started seeing my evolution so I called my managers right away and said, 'I want to fight in March. I want to fight Ankalaev.' I know he keeps seeing I'm just an employee of the UFC and that I fight whenever they want, but I asked for him. I told them when I want to fight." [Translated by Plinio Cruz]

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on Magomed Ankalaev below (0:50):

Former opponent of Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev predicts their matchup

Jan Blachowicz, a former light heavyweight champion who faced both Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, has shared his thoughts on how the matchup will go down.

Blachowicz fought Ankalaev for the then-vacant title at UFC 282, with the bout being ruled as a draw. The Polish native then welcomed 'Poatan' to the 205-pound division at UFC 291 in 2023, where the Brazilian secured a split-decision victory after a competitive clash.

Ahead of Pereira's UFC 313 clash against Ankalaev, Blachowicz shared a prediction for the matchup during an interview with MMA Fighting. He said this:

"If Pereira's going to win, it's good for me because I deserve a rematch. If Ankalaev's gonna win, we've had a draw, so we also have some business to do... If Ankalaev's gonna fight against Pereira like he fought his last fight [against Rakic], he's going to lose. This is my opinion."

Check out Jan Blachowicz's prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below (10:20):

