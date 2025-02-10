Alex Pereira reveals secret to his debilitating calf kicks to former nemesis Israel Adesanya: “He knows when I’m hurt” 

Alex Pereira, known for his devastating striking skills, has long been feared for his powerful and precise calf kicks. In a recent exchange with his former rival, Israel Adesanya, Pereira revealed the secret behind his debilitating technique—one that has left opponents struggling to stand.

Despite their fierce history inside the octagon, the two champions shared insights into Pereira’s unique approach, offering fans a rare glimpse into the mechanics of one of MMA’s most effective weapons.

Pereira took a moment to explain his technique to his interpreter, who broke down the mechanics of 'Poatan's' devastating calf kicks.

"He wraps behind the calf—he hits first, then comes around from behind and strikes again. It's actually about the placement. The strike lands on that small muscle near the calf.

"The leg is almost kicking straight but then turns—it’s driven by the hip, but not in a circular motion. Boom! Just whip it."

Hearing Pereira’s explanation, Adesanya acknowledged how difficult the kicks were to deal with and admitted that they were far from welcoming for him.

"After a while, it started to hurt, so I went southpaw, and I could see he notices it. So I was like, ‘Oh, [ __ ], okay—switch back. He knows when I’m hurt, I know when he’s hurt."

Check out the conversation between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira below (4:38):

Israel Adesanya's response to being inducted into the Hall of Fame

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum’s epic battle at UFC 236 was more than just a fight—it was a display of heart, skill, and pure determination that defined both men as warriors.

Their five-round war was a true test of will, showcasing why both fighters belong among the best. Their legendary bout being inducted into the Hall of Fame at UFC 312 stands as a reminder of what makes MMA so special.

Adesanya thanked Kelvin after receiving the honor and said:

“I wanna say thank you to Kelvin because it’s not just me, it takes two to tango, and he’s a great dance partner."

He added:

“It means a lot. At first, when they said, I was like, ‘I’m too young’. But when they said it was for the fight, I was like, ‘Oh, that was an instant classic’ so I respect it."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

