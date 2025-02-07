Israel Adesanya sheds light on his future as he looks back at Nassourdine Imavov loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya recently shed light on his future as he looked back on his loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. He performed well in the first round, however, Imavov caught him with a perfectly timed hook and finished him with ground strikes in the second round.

Adesanya has undoubtedly cemented his legacy as an all-time great, especially considering his accomplishments as a two-time middleweight champion and several title defenses. Based on his age and career accomplishments, it's understandable why many would come to the conclusion that perhaps 'Izzy' would retire after suffering his third consecutive loss.

Despite the speculation, 'Izzy' addressed his future on the latest episode of Young Man Ramble, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel. Adesanya mentioned that he was satisfied with his training camp and performance against Imavov and intends to continue fighting:

"[I feel] awesome [about my performance]. I wouldn't change a thing about this camp. I felt great. Next fight's gonna be even better. I'm going to chase the red again, do everything I did, sacrifice. But, yeah, I just use the solitude and everything just to fire myself and fuel myself for this. And that's why now that I've finished the camp, had the fight, done well, I'm like, I'm just gonna enjoy myself because I work hard and I play hard." [18:53]

Check out the full episode featuring Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Israel Adesanya dismisses idea of pursuing rematch with Nassourdine Imavov

In addition to shedding light on his future, Israel Adesanya dismissed the idea of pursuing a rematch with Nassourdine Imavov.

During the aforementioned episode, Adesanya mentioned that he will move on from the loss rather than attempt to avenge his loss to Imavov unless their paths were to cross in a title fight:

"Now, that's done, easy. Look, [Nassourdine] Imavov beat me. People ask me, 'You should get a rematch'. Like, nah, I'm good. It's like, he beat me, fair game. If maybe one day something for the belt happens or whatever he has the [middleweight] title and then there's a story there, cool. But right now, I'm like, I don't need to. He beat me fair game. That's it, cool, we move on." [17:24 in the aforementioned video]

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's post-fight interview after defeating Israel Adesanya below:

