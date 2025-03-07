"Alex Pereira's coach is a Freemason" - Fans react as UFC star issues hard hitting reminder about 'Poatan's' religion ahead of UFC 313

Ahead of the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, middleweight contender Paulo Costa reminded fans of 'Poatan's' connection to Islam.

Per reports, the 37-year-old had converted to Islam in 2015. However, he doesn't seem to follow the religion, evidenced by him rekindling his ancestral roots, following pagan beliefs.

With just days away from UFC 313, Costa, took to social media to post the video of Pereira reciting the shahada, writing:

"I saw news Anakalaev is in Ramadan during all this fight camp, so he can’t eat. Fun thing is Alex used to be Muslim or still is, I don’t know. maybe Alex wasn’t very much fasting adept. May Allah bless you all and bring a good fight."

Fight fans flocked into the comment section of Costa's tweet, sharing hilarious reactions.

A fan commented:

"Alex Pereira's coach is a freemason, maybe he influenced Alex. Only God know who have faith in their heart."

A second fan commented:

"Alex was never muslim that was just a rumor that muslim MMA fans ran with"

Another fan commented:

"Ankalaev said no fasting so he was bullshitting.He said he will start after the fight."

Interestingly, some fans even asked hilarious questions to Costa.

A fan quipped:

"Paulo when u accept brother get black belt in religion"

Another fan asked:

"Paulo costa are you muslim pro ?"

Check out more comments below:

Dustin Poirier reveals his pick for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier recently appeared on Robert Griffin III's Outta Pocket podcast, where 'The Diamond' was asked about the UFC 313 main event title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

When Griffin quipped whether the matchup was a "trap" for Pereira due to his apparent weakness in wrestling, Poirier stated that Ankalaev, despite being from Dagestan, has rarely used his wrestling.

The 36-year-old admitted he was a fan of Pereira, and picked the Brazilian to defend the light heavyweight title, saying:

"I think it's unpredictable. I'm excited about this matchup because if this guy comes out and wrestles, we've seen Pereira being taken down. We've got to see his get-ups. I know he's good everywhere, but he has god-given power, man. One mistake from Ankalaev and the fight's over. I'm excited about that one, but I'm still picking Pereira."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments about Alex Pereira below (49:27):

