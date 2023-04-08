Wilson Nunes, the former coach of UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, recently revealed that 'Poatan' had to overcome a difficult struggle with substance abuse before he could achieve his current status as a warrior in the octagon. Nunes disclosed that Pereira faced several obstacles early on in his career, including a battle with addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Despite these challenges, Pereira was determined to succeed and refused to let his personal struggles hold him back. With the help of his coach and a strong support system, he was able to overcome his addiction and channel his energy into his passion for mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Wilson Nunes said:

"I could see that in him, given my indigenous background, [that] he was fragile due to drugs and alcohol. He never mentioned drugs to me, but you don’t have to say, right? Everything he said… I never asked him either. Everybody deserves a second chance.”

Despite a troubled start to life, which saw him working in a tire shop and getting caught up in the world of alcohol and disappointment, Alex Pereira managed to overcome his challenges to become the UFC middleweight champion. The Brazilian fighter hails from the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo, where he faced numerous obstacles that could have easily derailed his career.

Check out the former kickboxing champion working in a tire shop:

However, Alex Pereira's determination and drive to succeed in his chosen sport proved to be stronger than the negative influences that surrounded him. Recognizing that alcohol was holding him back from achieving his full potential as a kickboxer, he made the difficult decision to eliminate it from his life.

Alex Pereira belongs to the indigenous Brazilian 'Pataxó' tribe

Alex Pereira's journey to becoming a UFC champion is a remarkable one, marked by both personal struggles and a deep connection to his indigenous roots. Born and raised in a favela in Brazil, Pereira dropped out of middle school at the age of 12 to work in a tire store. Unfortunately, the influence of his coworkers led him down the path of alcoholism, which threatened to derail his life and career.

However, 'Poatan' refused to let his addiction define him, and instead turned to the discipline of kickboxing as a way to overcome his struggles. Through his training, he was able to find a sense of purpose and direction that had been missing from his life.

In addition to his accomplishments in combat sports, Pereira is also a proud member of the indigenous Pataxó clan. The Pataxó are an indigenous tribe from the state of Bahia in Brazil, with a population of over 11,800 people. Despite facing challenges such as forced relocation and cultural erasure, the Pataxó have persevered and maintained their unique identity and language, speaking both Portuguese and a rejuvenated form of Pataxó called Patxoh.

Alex Pereira has always been vocal about his Pataxó heritage and has passionately supported the indigenous tribe throughout his time as a fighter.

Poll : 0 votes