  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev
  • Alex Pereira's former opponent claims he's the "GOAT at this" as Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and others test their reaction time

Alex Pereira's former opponent claims he's the "GOAT at this" as Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and others test their reaction time

By Subham
Modified Mar 07, 2025 18:47 GMT
UFC 313: Pereira v Ankalaev Official Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Alex Pereira's former opponent claims he is better than many at the reaction time test. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Ahead of UFC 313, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and Daniel Cormier took the reaction time test. Seeing the UFC fighters' reaction timings, Alex Pereira's former opponent claimed he holds superiority over others in the test.

Ad

With UFC 313 just a few days away, ESPN MMA uploaded a fun clip that showed Gaethje, Usman and Cormier playing the popular reaction time game which involves catching plastic sticks dropped from the top. Gaethje and Cormier scored the same points and Usman scored the least.

The post's caption was read as:

"The competition was HEATED 🔥 #UFC313"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and Daniel Cormier testing their reaction time in the post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The post caught the attention of Jamahal Hill, who stated that he is "the GOAT" at this.

"I’m the GOAT at this and its not close 😎"

Check out Jamahal Hill's comment below:

Jamahal Hill&#039;s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]
Jamahal Hill's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Jamahal Hill weighs in on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

At UFC 313, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will look to defend his strap for the fourth time against top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Ad

Jamahal Hill, who was knocked out in round one by 'Poatan' at UFC 300, has given his thoughts on the impending title bout. He claimed that because Ankalaev has more weapons to utilize against 'Poatan', he will be successful in dethroning the Brazilian UFC champion.

In a YouTube video on his channel, 'Sweet Dreams' gave his final thoughts on the UFC 313 headliner and said:

“I’m gonna get hate for this one but I get hate anyway, f**k y’all. I’m probably going to go with Magomed. I just got a feeling that he has more tools to win. Obviously Alex has that one-hit wonder. If he catches you, he can put you away, but I believe Magomed also has that."
Ad

He added:

"He has his speed, the patience, the counter. He’s been in this position before and he let the title slip out of his hands once before, and I believe he’ll be a lot more focused, locked in for this. I believe he just has more more ways to win. I’m gonna go with Magomed Ankalaev.”
Ad

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below about Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below (1:14:12):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी