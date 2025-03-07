Alex Pereira's former opponent claims he's the "GOAT at this" as Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and others test their reaction time

Ahead of UFC 313, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and Daniel Cormier took the reaction time test. Seeing the UFC fighters' reaction timings, Alex Pereira's former opponent claimed he holds superiority over others in the test.

With UFC 313 just a few days away, ESPN MMA uploaded a fun clip that showed Gaethje, Usman and Cormier playing the popular reaction time game which involves catching plastic sticks dropped from the top. Gaethje and Cormier scored the same points and Usman scored the least.

The post's caption was read as:

"The competition was HEATED 🔥 #UFC313"

Check out Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and Daniel Cormier testing their reaction time in the post below:

The post caught the attention of Jamahal Hill, who stated that he is "the GOAT" at this.

"I’m the GOAT at this and its not close 😎"

Check out Jamahal Hill's comment below:

Jamahal Hill's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Jamahal Hill weighs in on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

At UFC 313, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will look to defend his strap for the fourth time against top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Jamahal Hill, who was knocked out in round one by 'Poatan' at UFC 300, has given his thoughts on the impending title bout. He claimed that because Ankalaev has more weapons to utilize against 'Poatan', he will be successful in dethroning the Brazilian UFC champion.

In a YouTube video on his channel, 'Sweet Dreams' gave his final thoughts on the UFC 313 headliner and said:

“I’m gonna get hate for this one but I get hate anyway, f**k y’all. I’m probably going to go with Magomed. I just got a feeling that he has more tools to win. Obviously Alex has that one-hit wonder. If he catches you, he can put you away, but I believe Magomed also has that."

He added:

"He has his speed, the patience, the counter. He’s been in this position before and he let the title slip out of his hands once before, and I believe he’ll be a lot more focused, locked in for this. I believe he just has more more ways to win. I’m gonna go with Magomed Ankalaev.”

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below about Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below (1:14:12):

